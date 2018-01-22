GOP Leaders Plot Amnesty in Exchange for National ID

Republican leaders in Congress are once again plotting with Democrats to stab the American people and the U.S. Constitution in the back, on multiple key issues. Under the guise of getting “something” in exchange for providing amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants (and future Democrat voters) in Obama's illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the establishment wing of the GOP is pushing a radical longtime goal of the bipartisan Deep State: mandatory national biometric ID cards for all Americans. Privacy and liberty are under serious threat, critics warned.

The Orwellian national ID scheme, known as “E-Verify,” is ostensibly aimed at making it harder for illegal immigrants to find work in the United States. Basically, as part of the program, which would become mandatory under the bill, every employer would be forced to buy a scanner and use it to check the legal work status of potential employees. On top of that, every worker would be forced to have a biometric ID issued by the federal government in order to be able to legally work. Without this national ID, employers would not legally be able to hire somebody.

But in reality, illegal immigrants are typically paid under the table anyway — many of them simply work as day laborers and get paid in cash at the end of the day. In light of that fact, the unconstitutional plot to mandate national ID will do little to prevent unscrupulous employers from continuing to hire illegal immigrants, off the books. What the scheme will do, though, is force all law-abiding Americans to carry an unconstitutional national ID with all their information on it, including sensitive biometric data, just to be allowed to work. It will also give the feds a key new tool to monitor and control people.

There is a reason the leadership of both parties have supported the effort for many years. Indeed, even Obama, who did his best to help the United Nations flood America with Third World immigration under various guises, firmly supported the national ID plan, calling for a package containing it to be sent to him so he could sign it as quickly as possible. But now, instead of a Big Government liberal program to track Americans, the plot is being marketed as an ostensibly “conservative” measure to supposedly boost “border security” and limit illegal immigration.

A previous version of the scheme was actually sponsored by ultra-leftist open-borders advocate Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). But with the GOP in firm control now, the controversial national ID provision most recently surfaced in the Republican-backed “Securing America’s Future” Act (H.R. 4760). Sponsored by Representative Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, the bill has some 70 cosponsors less than two weeks after being introduced. And already, organizations such as NumbersUSA that portray themselves as pro-America, anti-amnesty are expressing a willingness to cave on amnesty as long as the national ID and E-Verify become law.

Unsurprisingly, the establishment media is celebrating the grand bargain of national ID plus amnesty, too. “Republicans win with E-Verify as it gives them cover for approving amnesty for the Dreamers with the hard right base,” wrote Jake Novak at CNBC, as if only the “hard right” base was opposed to amnesty (even Democrats used to publicly oppose illegal immigration and amnesty not too many years ago). “The added plus for the GOP is that pushing for E-Verify will prove they're not the slaves of their service industry corporate donors.”

Of course, Representative Goodlatte, who scores a measly 60 percent on The New American magazine's Freedom Index based on the constitutionality of his voting record, did include some provisions that would likely please conservatives. Presumably, though, those elements of the bill are intended to be exploited as a way to pass the otherwise unpalatable amnesty and national ID contained within the legislation.

Among the measures that would be popular with advocates of reducing the tide of immigration is a curtailing of “chain migration.” The process essentially allows newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the United States. Some 10 million have arrived under the program just in the last decade, and with the next round of amnesty, the numbers could surge even higher. Trump and other advocates of immigration reform, as well as an overwhelming majority of Americans, have long demanded an end to chain migration, but to no avail.

The Goodlatte bill also ends the widely ridiculed and highly unpopular “Diversity Lottery.” That scheme, also enormously unpopular with Americans, randomly imports 50,000 people each year from “underrepresented” countries, handing them a Green Card so they can move to America if they win the “lottery.” The program came under renewed scrutiny last year after a jihadist “Diversity Visa” winner from Uzbekistan murdered eight people in a terrorist attack in New York. Trump has also been highly vocal about ending the “Diversity Lottery,” which he said should be replaced with a merit-based program.

On the flip side, the Securing America’s Future Act offers a dramatic boost in the number of foreign workers that companies can import each year to compete for jobs with Americans. According to an analysis of the bill cited in media reports, the measure would increase the number of foreign workers brought in by 45 percent, meaning 55,000 additional immigrants each year on top of those already coming in. In all, under the bill, the United States would still see close to a million new, legal immigrants each year. The bill also expands the H-2C program, allowing about a million temporary workers to come into the United States and compete with Americans in the food and agriculture sectors.

Finally, the Goodlatte legislation would authorize and begin funding the construction of a physical barrier — parts of which may be an actual wall, as promised by Trump — on the southern U.S. border with Mexico. The relevant provisions of the bill would also increase the use of technology and other “tactical infrastructure” on the border to help stem the flow of illegal immigration into the United States. And, the bill would add thousands of additional Border Patrol agents to help bring the border area under control.

However, aside from the amnesty provisions, which have prompted outrage from Trump's supporters who believed his campaign pledges that there would be no amnesty, the national ID component is also drawing fire from critics. In an e-mail to supporters and members of the non-profit Campaign for Liberty (C4L), former congressman and GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul sounded the alarm. The implications of imposing a national biometric ID on Americans are extremely serious, he warned.

“The statists want to control you,” Paul wrote. “Just think about it … Gun ownership. Employment history. Family and friends. Purchasing habits. Health records. Travel. Religious beliefs. Past political contributions. Just imagine all these records and more on EVERY American citizen stored in a massive national database right at a federal government bureaucrat’s finger tips.”

“Under the statists’ National ID scheme, you’d be forced to carry around your National ID card, tied to this massive database, chock-full of biometric identifiers like fingerprints and retina scans,” he added. “Without this ID, you won’t be able to legally hold a job — or likely even open a bank account or even board a plane!” And unless the American people rise up, the nightmarish scenario is “about to become reality,” Paul warned.

The alleged “security” being pursued in the legislation doesn't even target any border, continued the former Republican congressman from Texas who became a hero to countless conservatives, constitutionalists, patriots, and libertarians. “Instead, it’s meant to create an all-out police state within them,” he warned. “The truth is, this is exactly the type of battle that often decides whether a country remains free or continues sliding toward tyranny.” Indeed, Paul has been sounding the alarm on this issue for years, including when Obama and a coalition of RINOs tried to ram it through.

Among other concerns, Paul, also a medical doctor, suggested that it would only be a matter of time until the rogue bureaucracies in Washington, D.C., were using the national biometric ID regime and the massive data collected to ensure that Americans “don’t go anywhere, read anything, eat anything, or drink anything they think we 'shouldn’t be allowed to.'” And with all of Americans' information in a convenient government database — including potentially retina scans, finger prints, and even the vein structure in an individual's hands — enforcing total tyranny would become simple.

The push to force Americans to carry unconstitutional national ID cards with biometric information comes amid a similar push at the global level by the United Nations. As The New American reported in 2015, UN Agenda 2030, also known as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), purports to mandate that governments provide “legal identity for all, including birth registration.” And already, the UN is working with contractors to issue biometric identification cards and build databases to store the information. The globalist World Bank is also plotting to foist biometric identification systems on humanity. And both globalist organizations are leading the drive toward a “cashless society.”

With as many as 30 million illegal immigrants in America, dealing with illegal immigration is essential to the nation's future. As the Obama administration and the UN have all made clear, importing millions Third World immigrants with alien cultures and values is crucial to “fundamentally transforming” the United States. It is also key to breaking down the nation-state and what remains of Western civilization and Christendom, national leaders have explained. However, the schemes being discussed in Congress not only do not deal with the problem, they provide amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants in exchange for a totalitarian and unconstitutional national ID scheme. Obviously, that is not going to cut it as far as Trump supporters and Republican voters are concerned.

For the sake of liberty and the Constitution, Americans must press Congress to go back to the drawing board and start over — using the Constitution, common sense, and the “America First” principles articulated by President Trump as their guide.

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

Image of proposed British national ID: Wikipedia

Related articles:

Globalists and UN Push Mandatory Biometric ID for All

Congress Pushes Obama-backed National Biometric ID for Americans

“Smart Cities” to Spy on You in Ways Orwell Never Imagined

Orwellian Nightmare: Data-mining Your Kids

Biometric ID Scheme for 1.2 Billion Indians Meets Resistance

Will Microchip Implants in Humans Become Mandatory?

U.S. Military Seeking Implantable Microchips in Soldiers

Obama & Co. Want National Biometric ID

Obama’s Internet ID Plot Being Tested in Two States

Candidate for Fla. Governor Gets Self Arrested to Fight REAL ID

Ohio Refuses to Enforce REAL ID Standards

UN Agenda 2030: A Recipe for Global Socialism

Hungarian PM: Mass Migration a Plot to Destroy Christian West

UN, Socialist International, Obama Design U.S. Refugee Resettlement