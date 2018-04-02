Trump Slams Huge “Caravan of Illegals” Heading for U.S. Border

A growing caravan of would-be illegal immigrants from Central America is heading north through Mexico in an effort to cross the U.S. border and receive amnesty, prompting President Trump to take deportation protections for “dreamers” off the table while warning Mexican authorities to intervene or face consequences. According to press reports, more than a thousand Latin American immigrants in a “caravan” organized by an extremist anti-borders group are hoping to find safety in numbers as they make their way to the United States. But if Trump's comments are any indication, the journey will not be easy — and it is unlikely to be successful. In fact, the scheme may backfire by causing even more concerned Americans to demand that Congress act to properly secure the border.

News of the massive caravan making its way through Mexico was first reported by the left-wing website Buzzfeed. Self-styled “reporter” Adolfo Flores, writing from Mexico while accompanying the would-be migrants, highlighted the total lack of effort by Mexican authorities to stop the flow. “For five days now hundreds of Central Americans — children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras — have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States,” he wrote. “Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them.” The caravan has been growing larger “with each step they took,” Flores noted, pointing to Mexican border officials who simply got out of the way.

“When they get to the US, they hope American authorities will grant them asylum or, for some, be absent when they attempt to cross the border illegally,” Buzzfeed reported. “More likely is that it will set up an enormous challenge to the Trump administration's immigration policies and its ability to deal with an organized group of migrants.” According to the report, the outfit behind the caravan, known as Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or Peoples Without Borders, counted 1,200 migrants in the caravan on the first day. The numbers are growing, quickly. And it seems that the effort may be designed to make U.S. immigration enforcement seem cruel. Indeed, the migrants say they are “fleeing poverty” as well as “political unrest and violence,” citing the election of a conservative president.

As is typical in political demonstrations organized by Marxists and their useful idiots, the caravan marchers have reportedly been chanting political slogans such as “el pueblo, unido, jamas sera vencido.” In English, that means the people, united, will never be defeated. The migrants in the caravan have also been chanting slogans demonizing the elected president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, who ran as a conservative Christian in defiance of the so-called Pink Tide of subversion, tyranny, and communism spreading its tentacles across the region from Havana, Caracas, Moscow, and Beijing. The marchers have also been shouting globalist slogans, reportedly chanting “we aren't immigrants, we're international workers.”

It is clear that the operation is highly organized. And the organizers clearly know what they are doing. According to the Buzzfeed report, the migrants were organized into groups of 10 or 15 people, each with a leader. Five of those small groups were then organized as a “sector.” There are also “committees” to handle food, security, logistics, and more. The People Without Borders outfit then helps them arrange transportation and more, while apparently radicalizing the migrants with far-left rhetoric and ideology — perhaps a coordinated effort to create more future Democrat voters if and when the U.S. government grants another round of amnesty. Despite the Spanish name, much of the activity and the leadership appears to be based in the United States.

The precise nature of the group behind the caravan, as well as its funding sources, remain carefully concealed. But there are strong hints about the agenda. Across social media, for example, the “Peoples Without Borders” features images of migrants raising their clenched fists in the well-known communist-style salute. They claim to be part of the "resistance." A YouTube video posted on the website claims to be seeking the “right” to immigrate to the United States while falsely accusing the government — presumably the American government — of murdering and assassinating migrants at the border. In reality, Border Patrol agents go out of their way, risk their lives, and expend massive resources to rescue stranded and imperiled illegal immigrants, literally every day of the year.

A brief search of domain registration records reveals that the website of the outfit was registered by Roberto Corona of San Diego, California, a professional left-wing anti-borders activist. A phone number listed in registration documents was not answered, despite repeated calls. According to media reports, Corona is a “communications director” for the shadowy front group behind the caravan. A brief Internet search, however, reveals more sinister results. On his Twitter account there is all manner of fringe left-wing political propaganda — including a film he helped make that absurdly blames the grinding poverty in Cuba on the U.S. embargo, rather than the mass-murdering Communist regime enslaving the once-prosperous island nation.

While the establishment and the far-left celebrated the caravan of would-be illegal immigrants, President Trump made clear that it would be resisted. In a series of Twitter posts, he also lashed out at Democrats, the “ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws,” and the Mexican government. “Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country,” the president said. “They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.” Trump also said Mexico was doing little to nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants from Central America. “They laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” he said.

Trump threatened the government of Mexico with ending NAFTA — their “cash cow” — if Mexican authorities did not crack down. And he repeatedly emphasized the need for a wall on the Southern border to stop the mass influx of Third World immigration. The president also lambasted the infamous Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, an unconstitutional decree by Obama purporting to shield certain illegal immigrants from deportation. “These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA,” Trump wrote, arguing that the possibility of amnesty was motivating even more immigrants to flood across the border. “They want in on the act!” Ironically, despite his campaign promises, Trump has been pushing Congress to provide amnesty for millions.

But now, Trump says that Democrats are to blame for failing to provide amnesty, and that the offer is off the table. “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon,” Trump said. “Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!” Instead of working with Democrats, Trump urged Republican lawmakers to use the so-called “Nuclear Option,” first employed by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reed (Democrat), to bypass a potential filibuster by Senate Democrats. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen echoed Trump's comments, saying she was “working with Mexican officials” to address the illegal alien caravan and that “all options” were being explored.

Conservative commentators have praised Trump's firmness. Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, who now hosts a popular TV show, appeared on Fox & Friends to sound the alarm, saying “open borders” supporters lack compassion for the American people and for legal immigrants. “What about the struggle of the thousands of people from a lot of these other countries that have waited patiently on line to do this the right way? What about that struggle?” he asked, noting that liberals ignore the negative consequences of illegal immigration. “One, there’s a consequence for us — Americans who have to finance this chaos. This isn’t immigration policy; this is chaos. Secondly, for people who come to the country patiently and legally and they do it the right way. You can’t have a country without borders. It’s just a landmass without borders.”

Also appearing on the Fox & Friends show was National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd. Among other comments, Judd accused Mexican government officials of aiding and abetting the criminal activity of migrants. He called for accomplices, including Mexican officials and activists, to be prosecuted in the United States for helping to flaunt U.S. immigration laws. “The Republicans control the House and the Senate; they do not need the Democrat support to pass any laws they want,” he said, calling on lawmakers to end the “catch and release” scheme that encourages more illegal immigration. Judd also lambasted Obama holdovers in the federal bureaucracy working to sabotage border control and Trump's agenda.

In a news release, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles President Ed Martin said the group was “thrilled” to see Trump taking a stand to stop the migrant caravan. “We urge Congress to follow the President's warning about the coming caravan,” he said, blasting the “lawless Obama-era policies” that allowed for the mass influx of unvetted migrants. “This is a golden opportunity for Republicans and Democrats alike to prove to American voters that they take our national sovereignty seriously. Phyllis Schlafly Eagles will work tirelessly to remind voters who in public office took action to defend our American jobs, families, and values. With midterm primaries upon them, we urge Congress to put American citizens first. They must pass measures swiftly and avoid the gridlock for which the swamp is so despised.”

As this magazine has documented extensively, the globalist establishment is weaponizing mass immigration for the purpose of fundamentally transforming the United States and the broader Western world. Far from being “humanitarian,” the real goal, as top globalists themselves have admitted, is ending national sovereignty and even the nation-state while breaking up traditional cultures and nations. In short, the plot is aimed at advancing globalism and Big Government. Of course, it is all being done in flagreant defiance of citizens' wishes, with top globalist insiders calling on political leaders to ignore their own populations. If the uncontrolled flood of legal and illegal immigration is allowed to continue, the establishment will continue exploiting the migrants to advance their anti-liberty, anti-American, anti-Christian agenda.

The people clearly want it stopped. But if Congress is going to get serious and defy the Deep State swamp, it will take a veritable uprising by the American public to override the money and power of special interests and globalist insiders.

Photo: MCCAIG/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but grew up in Mexico and South America. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

