Mexico’s Migrant “Caravan” Organizers Put “ICE on Trial” In U.S.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the main group sponsoring the caravan of Central American border crashers, is staging communist-inspired “People’s Tribunals” in U.S. cities to put the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) on trial and call for an end to illegal alien detention.

The “caravan” of more than 1,200 Central American migrants that began heading northward across Mexico at the end of March has hit a snag. Organizers of the huge throng of illegal aliens from Central America had announced their intention to March to the U.S. border, where some would demand asylum, while others would simply sneak across illegally. As we reported on April 5, President Donald Trump harshly condemned the Mexican government’s inaction in allowing (and even outright encouraging) the mass movement of illegal migrants to violate our southern border. He also threatened to end NAFTA, which he called Mexico’s “cash cow,” and announced the deployment of several thousand National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto, along with other Mexican politicians, has responded by denouncing President Trump’s “negative rhetoric” as an insult to “the dignity of Mexico.” Nevertheless, following President Trump’s stern stand, the Mexican government did begin enforcing Mexico’s immigration laws and did, reportedly, deport several hundred of the caravan marchers. The combination of action by the Mexican government and the threat of National Guard-enhanced border enforcement has caused, according to various news reports, the main “caravan” to splinter. However, some of the migrant organizers are vowing to continue all the way to the border — and across to the United States.

Predictably, the “mainstream” U.S. news media has taken the side of the “heroic” migrants struggling against the “bully” Trump. NBC News, for instance, ran a piece on April 4 entitled “Who's Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group behind the migrant caravan that drew Trump's ire?” But for some reason NBC News never answers the question in their title. They provide a public relations bonanza for Pueblo Sin Fronteras (PSF), replete with touching photos of sleeping migrant toddlers and self-serving quotations from the caravan organizers, but never provide any crucial information concerning who actually sponsors, runs, and funds PSF. Nor do they mention the radical activist network that PSF is a part of. No reporter, apparently is sufficiently curious or sufficiently informed to ask the Pueblo Sin Fronteras about their sponsorship of the “People’s Tribunals” that PSF and their radical Marxist allies are organizing in various U.S. cities to attack, in general, the U.S. immigration system, and to, particularly, put the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) on trial and call for an end to illegal alien detention.

People’s Tribunals: Right From the Communist Handbook

If this were the 1950s, '60s, or '70s, any informed person would immediately recognize that the PSF’s planned “People’s Tribunals” are drawn directly from the communist handbook, as put into operation by Vladimir Lenin in Soviet Russia, Mao Tse-tungZedong in China, Fidel Castro in Cuba, and by virtually every other communist dictator of the 20th century. They would know also that so-called People’s Tribunals or People’s Courts organized over the past several decades for mock trials here in the United States or in other non-communist countries invariably have been the work of the official Communist Party and its front groups. The informed observer of earlier eras also would see the inclusion of “People’s” in the name of any organization, campaign, or national regime (People’s Republic of China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, People’s Republic of the Congo, etc.) as a reliable clue indicating a communist-controlled operation. As we will show below, the PSF’s “People’s Tribunals” campaign fits the template of a communist-directed effort to subvert the U.S. immigration and justice systems and to increase the exploitable chaos that will result from it. However, either all of the reporters and editors of the “mainstream media” (MSM) are completely ignorant of this history (a likely explanation for some, but not all) — or a conscious effort is being made to censor this important context from the coverage of the PSF.

NBC reports that “Pueblo Sin Fronteras was arranging a day to get legal experts to review the cases of all the people in the caravan, and determine who has asylum cases highly likely to win.” But the NBC report tells us nothing about these unnamed “legal experts,” who, more likely than not, are attorneys provided by (or trained by) the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Lawyers Guild, the Marxist lawyers groups that have weaponized immigration/migration issues as a battering ram to break down America. CNN, the Washington Post, New York Times, and the rest of the media pack followed suit with similar heartstring reportage on the alleged persecution that the caravan marchers are fleeing and the supposed heartlessness of President Trump in venting his wrath on these pitiable “refugees.” On April 8, the Arizona Republic and its online site, AZCentral.com ran an article/video combination entitled “In God’s hands: Why members of the migrant caravan left home for an uncertain future.” As with many of the other media accounts, it provides harrowing stories of violence and persecution that may or may not be true, since most of the alleged “victims” have no evidence to verify their stories. Added to this verification difficulty is the fact that the “refugee industry” activists have been notorious for schooling the migrants on how to pad and shape their stories to increase the odds that they can successfully claim asylum or refugee status.

None of the stories we have seen in the major media have bothered to scrutinize the radical political agenda of Pueblo Sin Fronteras or to ask the PSF activists the types of probing questions that we should expect from even a journalism 101 student. Although the group’s name means “People Without Borders” (or Village Without Borders), no reporters asked them to explain or justify why they believe they have a “right” to enter the United States and why they believe the people of the United States do not have a right to enforce their borders. Nor did any reporters ask them what they would do if, perchance, they were granted permission to enter the United States and apply for asylum. According to Mark H. Metcalf, a former immigration court judge, our immigration courts are already backlogged with more than 640,000 cases, with the average case taking nearly two years to close. Are the PSF caravan activists willing to wait in detention for that long, or, if they are released into the general population, can they be counted on to show up for their immigration court date? Since PSF is on record as calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers, the answer to the first part of that question is clear.

In Courting Disaster, a March 2017 report for the Center for Immigration Studies, Judge Metcalf wrote that “Over the last 20 years, 37 percent of all aliens free pending trial failed to appear for their hearings.” “Nearly 46,000 people each year disappeared from court,” he further stated. “Deportation orders for failure to appear are the largest group of orders issued by immigration courts outside detention facilities.”

Pueblo Sin Fronteras and its Marxist allies here in the United States are attempting to gin up support for communist-style People’s Tribunals to put “#ICE on Trial” and close ICE detention centers nationwide. Not only do they demand that our borders be completely wide open, but they insist that the United States give up the sovereign right that every nation holds to determine the conditions under which foreigners may enter and stay within the domain. In April, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, together with radical activists of the California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA), Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI), Detention Watch Network (DWN), Freedom for Immigrants (formerly known as CIVIC), and several additional groups, issued “People's Summons to the #ICEonTrial Tribunal.” The summons were sent to ICE officials “demanding their presence at the People's Tribunals at the National Archives in Washington, DC, on Thursday, April 12, and at West County Detention Facility in Richmond, CA, on Saturday, May 5.”

“Justice Comes From The People,” says the summons, which orders the ICE officials to appear at the communist mob “Tribunal” to face charges from PSF “comrades” and accept the People’s “justice.” It reads, in part:

As ICE continues to target and terrorize immigration rights' activists and other community members by serving them with Notices to Appear (which signal the start of deportation proceedings), these People's Summons will serve both as a public call for accountability and a learning moment for authority figures who have never had to experience the anxiety of receiving a slip of paper designed to instill fears over being forcibly separated from their loved ones and exiled from their homes.

At the People's Tribunal, survivors of ICE detention will share their testimonies about the physical and psychological consequences of being caged for a civil violation. Our People's Summons demand that the individuals in power who profit off the suffering of our neighbors and comrades listen to these stories of harm and abuse that they choose to so heartlessly and cowardly inflict, and accept the judgment that we, the people, issue in turn.

The selection of May 5 as the day for staging the mock trials of ICE before the People’s Tribunals was not an arbitrary or haphazard decision. Not only is it the Mexican holiday of “Cinco de Mayo,” but it is also being widely promoted in communist, socialist, and “progressive” circles for celebration as the bicentenary of the birth of Karl Marx, author of The Communist Manifesto, and celebrated by many as the “father” of modern socialism and communism.

Image: Screenshots of Pueblo Sin Fronteras website

