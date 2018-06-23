Time Peddling Slime: Crying Tot on Mag Cover is Rank Propaganda

A girl cries and the media lies. That’s what the recent viral Time magazine cover, showing a weeping Honduran tot facing President Trump, reflects. The photoshopped image has been used to symbolize the separation of migrant children from their parents — a policy dictated by U.S. law and which Barack Obama also pursued — but what really needs separation here is fact from fiction. As the Washington Post reports:

[T]he girl’s father [Denis Valera] told The Washington Post on Thursday night that his child and her mother were not separated, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed that the family was not separated while in the agency’s custody. In an interview with CBS News, Border Patrol agent Carlos Ruiz, who was among the first to encounter the mother and her daughter at the border in Texas, said the image had been used to symbolize a policy but “that was not the case in this picture.”

Ruiz, who was not available for an interview Friday, said agents asked the mother, Sandra Sanchez, to put down her daughter, nearly 2-year-old Yanela, so they could search her. Agents patted down the mother for less than two minutes, and she immediately picked up her daughter, who then stopped crying.

“I personally went up to the mother and asked her, ‘Are you doing okay? Is the kid okay?’ and she said, ‘Yes. She’s tired and thirsty. It’s 11 o’clock at night,” Ruiz told CBS News.

Ironically, when viewed with a discerning eye, the picture and reality of the girl and her mother are symbolic of the story of illegal migrants — but it’s not the story the media want told.

First, mother and daughter are decently dressed and well fed (as are all the migrants in the pictures we’ve seen); in fact, dad Valera has a good job as the captain of a boat. So, truth 1: There are starving people in the world, but these migrants aren’t among them. They’re not dirt poor. In fact, the only poverty here is the moral poverty driving the mainstream-media’s immigrationist narrative.

Next, “Sanchez was previously deported for illegal border crossing. This is the second time Sandra Sanchez was stopped attempting to gain entry, making her effort a felony under U.S. law,” reports ConservativeTreehouse.com. Truth 2: Sanchez is a good example of so many migrants, who know precisely what they’re doing and are trying to game our sucker-born-every-minute system.

Third, Reuters tells us that “Sanchez and her daughter had left Puerto Cortes, a major Honduran port north of the capital city, Tegucigalpa, without telling Valera or the couple’s three other children, he [the father, Valera] said.”

“He said he imagined that Sanchez left with the little girl for the United States, where she has family, in search of better economic opportunities,” the news organ continued. Truth 3: This reflects many migrants’ stories and exposes the dividing (and reuniting)-families lie. Note that the couple have different last names and obviously different agendas, which is why Sanchez would run off without telling her baby’s daddy (there’s no indication they’re married).

The point is that this family already appears divided and apparently has problems — but they’re not America’s problems. (The video below addresses their situation and the issue in general.)

Moreover, the truth the Post related about the tot’s tears vindicates what I wrote yesterday:

What is the relevance? Little kids cry — a lot. A ... [two]-year-old cries when he loses his lollipop, has a toy taken by another child, or is told “no” when he wants to hear “yes.” A tot’s tears are as meaningful as a runner’s sweat.

We also might ask: How many American children cry their eyes out when their parents are arrested? Should we just stop enforcing all laws?

The crying that should concern us is leftist immigrationists’ crocodile tears, which fall like searing acid on the soul of America.

And, in a way, President Trump once alluded to this idea, tweeting the following last year:

While this is phrased in Trump’s usual brash manner, it’s literally true. As I’ve often pointed out, the media are the people’s conduit of information, and it’s as with a computer: garbage in, garbage out. How can Americans make the right decisions on what politicians and policies to support if they’re fed disinformation?

With our borders porous and our country being invaded, or “colonized,” as ex-ambassador Alan Keyes has put it, all the media can do is aid and abet the invasion. The establishment wing of the fourth estate has, indeed, become a fifth column — and perhaps the worst enemy within a society could have.