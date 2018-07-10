White House Report Says Arrested Alien Criminals Committed 76,000 Drug and 48,000 Assault Offenses

A White House fact sheet released on July 5 stated that criminal aliens arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in fiscal year 2017 were responsible for more than 76,000 dangerous drug offenses and more than 48,000 assault offenses.

Additionally, illegal criminal aliens arrested by ICE/ERO were responsible for more than 11,000 weapons offenses, 5,000 sexual assault offenses, 2,000 kidnapping offenses, and 1,800 homicide offenses.

The report was prompted by “leading Democrats in Congress,” who have called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished, says the White House. The report notes that, if ICE were eliminated, immigration enforcement would grind to a halt, “with devastating consequences for public safety.”

The report warned:

Abolishing ICE would mean open borders because it would eliminate the agency responsible for removing people who enter or remain in our country illegally, including drug dealers; gang members; and child molesters, rapists, and other sex offenders….

Abolishing ICE would allow dangerous criminal aliens — including violent and ruthless members of the MS-13 gang — to remain in American communities and inflict terrible harm on innocent American men, women, and children.

Though the White House did not identify the “leading Democrats in Congress” who want to abolish ICE, CNN did exactly that in a July 3 report. They include Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Democrat members of the House who want to eliminate ICE include Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, Nydia Velázquez of New York, Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Adriano Espaillat of New York.

Other Democrats who want to abolish ICE include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Photo: Clipart.com

Related articles:

Criminal Offenses by Illegal Aliens Nine Times Higher Than ICE Told Congress

Obama Administration Releases 68,000 Illegal Immigrant Criminals