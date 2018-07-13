Immigrants, One Illegal, Are Suspects in Beheading

It must have been a grim scene for the cops in Huntsville, Alabama.

Last month, they found a 13-year-old girl, Mariah Lopez, who had been beheaded. Her dope-dealing grandmother, Oralia Mendoza, was knifed — slashed or stabbed.

And the suspects, police say, are immigrants; one legal, one not.

Details Emerge at Preliminary Hearing

The shocking details about the double murder emerged in testimony during a preliminary hearing for the suspects, Israel Palomino, 34, and Yoni Aguilar, 26.

AL.com reported that Mendoza was connected to the Sinaloa Cartel, the most powerful, and dangerous, drug trafficking gang in the world, according to U.S. authorities.

Aguilar, Mendoza’s boyfriend, turned stool pigeon and implicated the friend, AL.com reported, citing the sheriff’s office:

It was June 2 when Palomino, Aguilar, Mendoza and a woman named Leticia Garcia went to pick up a quarter kilo of meth in Norcross, Georgia, a small city northeast of Atlanta, authorities said. Something apparently went wrong during the trip.

Testimony divulged that Palomino and Aguilar took Lopez and Mendoza to a cemetery, where Palomino murdered Mendoza after an argument. “Authorities have said her cause of death was sharp force trauma caused by a knife.” AL.com did not explain the term “sharp force trauma.”

After that, the suspects “took the girl to a secluded area,” where, Aguilar claimed, his partner forced him to murder Lopez. “Aguilar told investigators he was holding the knife when Palomino came up to him and moved his arm back and forth in a sawing motion. Lopez was beheaded,” AL.com reported.

Aguilar claimed “he was fearful of Israel.”

Body Discovered

A few days later, cops were called after a “a farm boy found a body.” Within 30 minutes of releasing a description of the clothes, the 13-year-old’s mother showed up to say the victim might be her daughter. A week later, the ID was confirmed.

Aguilar’s confession led cops to Mendoza’s body.

Aguilar and Palomino's cellphones pinged in the area during the time of the killings, Rutherford testified. Investigators also recovered two knives, believed to be the murder weapons. One was found under Aguilar's mattress; the other was under Palomino's mattress, Rutherford told the judge. Additionally, blood was found inside Palomino's car, the investigator testified.

Two Immigrants

AL.com did not disclose the immigration status of the two suspects, but other news outlets did.

WAAY, the local ABC affiliate, reported that Aguilar is an illegal alien. Palomino is here on a green card.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Aguilar.

The murders in Huntsville aren’t the first ghastly reminder that America’s borders are wide open, and that dangerous murderers are entering the country.

Late last year, readers of the Washington Post were treated to this headline: “Police: MS-13 members in Maryland stab man more than 100 times and decapitate him.”

When President Trump called this gang “animals,” Democrats objected and the media went ballistic.

MS-13’s motto? Rape, control, kill. This gang’s members are also involved in satanism, as the Washington Post reported in a story about an MS-13 murder in Houston: “‘The beast ... wanted a soul,’ an MS-13 member nicknamed Diabolical said after killing a 15-year-old girl who’d disrespected his satanic shrine.”

