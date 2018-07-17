Suspect in Chainsaw Attack Deported 11 Times

Last month, it was a beheading. This month, it’s a chainsaw attack.

That’s the latest from Whittier, California, where police allege that Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, attacked his wife in the chest with a chainsaw.

But he wouldn’t have been able to do so, at least in the United States, if immigration law meant something. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), before his arrest, Villegas had been deported 11 times.

Chainsaw Attack

According to the Whittier Daily News, Villegas went after his wife with a running chainsaw in front their three children.

After the attack, he fled the scene, but wrecked his vehicle, the Daily News reported. He abandoned that car, police told the newspaper, then stole another “with the engine running.”

He made it in 2 -1/2 hours to Chula Vista, a border town below San Diego, where police collared him after he ran into an undercover police car.

Serial Immigration Violator

The Daily News also reported that ICE has put a detainer on Villegas, and asked local authorities to notify ICE before they release him, which raises the question of why police would consider releasing the dangerous suspect.

But the arrest also brings up the question of what cooperation ICE can expect, given California law, which forbids the authorities from cooperating with ICE except for certain serious crimes.

The culprit behind that law is State Senator Kevin De Léon, who received the state Democratic Party’s endorsement over U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, for the next election.

The immigration violations of Villegas began in 2005, the newspaper reported, quoting ICE: “Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005,” the statement said.

Besides the chainsaw charges, Villegas facing multiple felony counts of re-entering the country.

His wife is expected to recover. The Daily News and other media reported that police did not know if the children saw the attack.

Beheadings in Alabama and Maryland

The chainsaw attack in California is yet another brutal crime in which the suspect is an illegal alien.

Last month, The New American reported that police in Huntsville, Alabama, found the bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her grandmother.

Two immigrants, one an illegal alien and the other a green-card holder, murdered the grandmother, an associate of the dangerous Sinaloa Cartel, after a squabble over drugs.

But the pair had to kill the 13-year-old, police allege, because she witnessed the murder of her grandmother. So they beheaded her.

Other brutal crimes are tied to MS-13, a notoriously feral gang President Trump labeled “animals,” which upset Democrats no end, although MS-13 too is particularly brutal.

In Maryland, gang members stabbed a man more than 100 times and, as with the girl in Alabama, then beheaded him.

The gang also has a satanic bent, and has killed because its members believe they are sending Satan souls.