Four Illegals Kidnap, Rape Teen Girls; Two Still At Large

Authorities are hunting for two illegal aliens suspected in the rape and kidnapping of two teenage girls in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, 19, and Arnulfo Ramos, age unknown, were among four illegals who staged the attack, police allege. After police interviewed the four, one was arrested almost immediately, while the other three fled. U.S. Marshals collared one of them in Texas on July 5.

All were here to work — doing the jobs Americans won’t do, apparently — but were using phony documents.

The Crime

The nightmare for the girls began on June 28. They were staying at a Days Inn in Bowling Green with their mother, police say.

Also staying there were Adiel, Ramos, David Contreras, 28, and Juan Simon, 24, because they were working somewhere locally.

Details about the crime are sketchy, but the indictments paint an unseemly picture of multiple serious crimes.

Contreras, an illegal Mexican, who was caught in Lubbock hiding under a bed, was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and two counts unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, the Sentinel Tribune of Bowling Green reported.

Simon, arrested the next day, was indicted on one count kidnapping and one count gross sexual imposition.

Adiel faces three counts of kidnapping and four counts each of rape and unlawful sex with a minor, the Sentinel Tribune reported, while Ramos was indicted on two counts each of rape, kidnapping, and unlawful sex with a minor.

Fake Documents, Illegal Aliens

All the men are in the country illegally, and all carried fake documents, news reports say.

One had been deported multiple times, and one refused to leave the country despite an order from Immigration and Customs. That raises the question of why an illegal lawfully ordered to leave is not forced to do so.

Reported the Associated Press:

Peter Elliott, U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio, said Contreras was told by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year to leave the United States after being twice arrested for driving under the influence and once for theft. Contreras was freed on bond and never left the country, Elliott said.

Adiel was found with a legal resident card under a false name and is believed to be in the United States illegally, Elliott said.

It's unclear what Ramos' immigration status is. Elliott said he suspects Ramos also is in the country illegally.

Simon had an identification card identifying him as a Guatemalan citizen. Elliott said Simon has been previously removed from the United States four times.

The Sentinel Tribune reported that Adiel’s fake document was a “Permanent Resident ID card out of Fellsmere, Florida with a listed date of birth as Sept. 13, 1998.”

Similar Crime In Maryland

These aren’t the only illegal aliens indicted on rape charges recently.

Another illegal is suspected of raping a mentally-handicapped 13-year-old girl in Kensington and leaving her pregnant.

Reynaldo Mora, a 41-year-old Mexican who lives in Bethesda, will stand trial in October in connection with the sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape, according to Washington, D.C.’s WJLA.

The victim can’t speak, the station reported, has the “intellect of a first-grader” and communicates only in “gestures and writing.”

Now in federal custody thanks to a detainer with ICE, the suspect, who was babysitting the girl, indicated that he was the father of the girl's child. She was 11 weeks pregnant when a hospital confirmed the result of a home-pregnancy test.

Arrested on April 19, Mora was born in Mexico, WJLA reported, and works at Mexican restaurant. His attorney argues that he is not the father, noting that Moran willingly submitted to a DNA test.

The attorney, of course, wanted him released:

In late May, [Mora’s attorney offered] 14 arguments as to why a judge should allow the 41-year-old’s release from jail while he awaits trial. [H]is client has no prior criminal record, is willing to surrender his passport and needs to provide $1,000 a month in child support....

“Counsel is willing to safely keep Mr. Mora's passport under a locked cabinet in Counsel's office until the court no longer has this requirement.”

The judge was unpersuaded.

Image: P_Wei via iStock / Getty Images Plus