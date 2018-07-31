Tuesday, 31 July 2018

Top Headline - Trump Shutdown Should Target Unconstitutional Agencies

Written by 

Top Headline - Trump Shutdown Should Target Unconstitutional Agencies

President Trump is threatening a government shutdown if he does not get border security. A full shutdown will not be beneficial, however a partial permanent shutdown that targets unconstitutional agencies and programs would help restore the Constitution.

 

Related articles:

Trump Has No Problem With Government Shutdown if Congress Doesn’t Fund Border Security

Sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly headlines

Join The John Birch Society!

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Trump Has No Problem With Government Shutdown if Congress Doesn’t Fund Border Security
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA