The Communists Behind the “Abolish ICE,” “Occupy ICE” Agitation

Who’s leading the “Abolish ICE,” “No Borders” agitation? Don't expect the establishment media to mention thet it's the Revolutionary Communist Party, Communist Party USA, Workers World Party, Democratic Socialists of America, Antifa anarcho-communists, the National Lawyers Guild, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

From Portland, Oregon, to Philadelphia, and from New York City to Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and dozens of other “Sanctuary Cities,” the radical OccupyICE/SurroundICE/AbolishICE agitators have been waging war on America’s national security and our ability to define and defend our borders. While the attacks have centered on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including physical obstruction and occupation of ICE offices and harassment and doxxing of ICE employees, the real goal — as announced from numerous Leftist websites, as well as the chants and banners of protesters — is “No Borders” at all. In other words, according to the “no borders” extremists, any or all of the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who have expressed the desire to move to the United States (according to the 2012 Gallup global poll) should be free to do so — without any restrictions.

That, of course, is sheer lunacy, and is recognized as such even by many of the same Americans who succumbed to the emotive propaganda campaign of the “no borders” lobby regarding the separation of families. A Harvard-Harris Poll published this past June found that almost three-quarters (73 percent) of swing voters oppose abolishing ICE. The survey reveals that 73 percent of Independents, 59 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of blacks, 50 percent of Hispanics, 68 percent of men, and 70 percent of women oppose disbanding the agency. Even 59 percent of voters who identified as having voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 opposed the idea. The same Harvard-Harris Poll found that most voters (70 percent) also support stricter immigration enforcement.

It’s one thing to crassly manipulate people’s emotions using a cover issue such as reuniting children with parents. It’s a whole other thing to convince them they ought to favor national suicide. Even a sizeable majority of Hillary Clinton voters are not ready for that. However, the scale would tip even more dramatically against the radical “no borders” lobby, if the “mainstream” media stopped covering for the subversive leaders and organizations behind the movement and provided merely an occasional morsel of truth about their backgrounds and their extreme anti-American agenda.

Who are the groups and individuals leading the Abolish ICE/Occupy ICE confrontations and agitation? The Big Media “journalists” go to great pains to craft stories sympathetic to the break-down-the-borders activists, while bending over backwards to hide the fact this “movement” would not exist without the leadership provided by veteran cadres of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP), Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Workers World Party (WWP), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Antifa anarcho-communists, the National Lawyers Guild(NLG), and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Example: One of the most successful communist propaganda stunts for the anti-ICE, open borders campaign was carried out on July 4 by the Marxist cadres of Rise and Resist (RAR). We are referring of course, to the “heroic” scaling of Statue of Liberty by RAR activist Therese Patricia Okoumou, which caused the national monument to be shut down. That spoiled the day for thousands of visitors hoping to visit the statue on Liberty Island, but it garnered many millions of dollars worth of free, adoring publicity for the anti-ICE/no borders militants from virtually all of the establishment media, as well as the alternate far-left media.

What is Rise and Resist (RAR)? It is a “direct action” front that deploys hardened activists of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP), the Democratic Socialists of America, and Refuse Fascism (another direct action front for the RCP) to initiate confrontational street actions aimed at mobilizing “mass resistance.” MSNBC’s Joy Reid provided Okoumou and her RAR “comrade” Jay W. Walker with a fawning interview, while failing to mention that Walker is a well-known activist-leader in Refuse Fascism and the Revolutionary Communist Party, which glorifies mass-murdering communist dictator Mao Zedong. Time magazine, the New York Times, CBS, CNN, and the rest of the media pack followed suit. Rollingstone described Rise and Resist as “a New York nonprofit of activists formed after the 2016 presidential election aiming to ‘oust the Trump administration, fight for equality and collaborate on a wide variety of social justice issues.’”

Fighting for equality and social justice. Yes, that’s how it was played by the group-think propagandists of the Fake News thought cartel. The damning background information on these “activists” is available with a few clicks on a search engine. Reporters and pundits will spend untold hours digging into musty archives to find (or fabricate) a factoid from the distant past that can be twisted and used to smear a conservative as a “racist” and a “xenophobe,” but remain steadfastly, willfully blind and mute when it comes to their ideological compadres on the extreme left.

So it has gone throughout the nation in one city after another. Activists from the various communist fringe groups — many of whom openly identify with the RCP, WWP, CPUSA, RAR, etc. — carry out their subversive (and often violent) anit-American attacks with the confident assurance that their comrades in the media not only won’t expose them but will portray them in the most favorable light possible.

And, should the leftist miscreants get arrested while carrying out their illegal activities, well, they can rest assured that revolutionary lawyers from the National Lawyers Guild and the American Civil Liberties Union will be there to spring them from jail and provide them with legal representation. That has been the pattern for decades, as we witnessed, for instance, with the increasingly violent and destructive activities of the Occupy Wall Street militants. (It is not merely coincidence that Occupy ICE utilizes many of the same tactics as Occupy Wall Street; we see many of the same individuals and organizations holding leadership positions in both “Occupy” operations.) However, with the escalating violence and increased arrests since the 2016 elections and the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the NLG and ACLU have become even more heavily involved in providing legal aid to the “Resistance.”

The NLG and ACLU also have been in the forefront of the open borders efforts for many decades, and their involvement is a major factor in both the current schemes to tie up the Trump administration’s immigration reform efforts in the courts and the efforts to keep the street radicals out of jail. More than a year ago, in an article entitled, “Trump Versus Everyone: A comprehensive guide to the lawsuits against the president’s executive order,” the liberal-left Slate outlined the major lawsuits brought by these legal activists aimed at stopping Trump’s immigration agenda. The list of NLG-ACLU legal ploys is now much longer, with the more recent Occupy ICE obstructions being some of the most recent additions. Two of the most militant Occupy ICE efforts — in Portland and Philadelphia — are telling examples. The websites and Facebook pages for the NLG and ACLU, along with mentions in local media make it clear that they are the primary defenders of the street radicals when they run afoul of the law.

NLG-ACLU: Fronting for Communist Dictators

To go by standard news reports and interviews with the radical attorneys representing Antifa vandals and Occupy ICE, the ACLU and NLG are “civil rights” groups whose purpose is to defend the downtrodden and uphold justice for all. It is a little more than ironic that the far-left Democrats who are shouting the loudest about “Trump-Russia collusion” were for decades the most craven and treasonous defenders of the Soviet Union, Communist China, Fidel Castro’s regime, and virtually every other communist dictatorship and revolutionary organization. The NLG’s and ACLU's origins hail back to the International Red Aid, a front group directed by the Soviet Comintern for the purpose of protecting its communist agents from being deported.

We reported in The New American in 1995:

In 1920, the official journal of the Communist Labor Party of America, Communist Labor, stated: "The National Executive Committee of the Communist Labor Party advises all its members, whatever nationality, to oppose deportation with all means at their command.... It is the duty of everyone to get out on bail as quickly as he can and then to remain as long as he can in the ranks of the Communist Labor Party as an active worker to hasten the triumph of Communism in the United States....

In 1922, the Communist International (Comintern) formed the International Red Aid, a worldwide apparatus with tentacles in over 50 countries, for the purpose of protecting its agents from deportation and battering down national immigration controls. The American section of the apparatus was known as the International Labor Defense, and, later, as the American Committee for the Protection of the Foreign Born (ACPFB). By June 25, 1942, after hearing numerous witnesses — including those like Humberto Galleani who had been members or officials of both the Communist Party and the ACPFB — the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HCUA) reported that there "was no doubt about the party's complete control" of the ACPFB.

“The ACPFB,” we further noted, “was joined in its efforts to thwart and undermine our immigration laws by the communist front National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and the communist-founded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). This unrelenting attack on our borders, our national sovereignty, and our national security by these radical attorneys continues to this day, and has been exposed in all its lurid details by William R. Hawkins in his recent book, Importing Revolution: Open Borders and the Radical Agenda.”

In 1950, the House Committee on Un-American Activities said: “The National Lawyers Guild is the foremost legal bulwark of the Communist Party, its front organizations, and controlled unions.”

The ACLU’s chief founders were communists and communist sympathizers, including top Communist Party officials William Z. Foster, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, and Louis Budenz. Roger N. Baldwin, another of the co-founders (and the ACLU’s executive director from 1920-1950) may not have been an official card-carrying CPUSA member, but he was a willing collaborator. He wrote:

I am for socialism.... I seek social ownership of property, the abolition of the propertied class, and sole control by those who produce wealth. Communism is the goal.... I don’t regret being part of the communist tactic. I knew what I was doing. I was not an innocent liberal. I wanted what the communists wanted and I traveled the United Front road to get it.

Despite utilizing more moderate rhetoric than many of their earlier Bolsheviki forebears, the NLG and the ACLU have not swerved from their leftward course. Neither have they deviated from Comintern plan for exploiting immigration and migration issues to batter down our borders and transform the United States into a mere cog in a global socialist system. But don’t expect any of the fake journalists of the Fake News organizations to mention any of this.

Photo: AP Images

Related articles:

Portland Mayor Under Fire After Anti-ICE Mob Threatens Workers

Philadelphia to End Contract Allowing ICE Access to City’s Police Database

STOP Funding the Revolution

Mexico’s Migrant “Caravan” Organizers Put “ICE on Trial” In U.S.

Promoting Antifa Mayhem

All About Antifa

NEWS FLASH TO MEDIA: Antifa Is COMMUNIST!

History of May Day

Call for May Day Offensive Reveals Communist Direction of Occupy Wall Street Movement

Recreating Riots