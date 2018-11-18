Tijuana Mayor Calls Migrants A ‘Horde’; Residents Shout Go Home!

The migrant caravan that’s been threatening to invade the United States for the last two months is finally piling up in Tijuana, the border town where some of the migrants immediately tried to climb the border fence.

That news was apparently lost on CNN’s anti-Trump propagandist Jim Acosta, whose fight with President Trump about calling the migrants invaders precipitated Acosta’s temporary ouster from the White House press room.

But it’s not lost on the border town’s mayor, who, unlike Acosta, must deal with the teeming mass of humanity that has illegally occupied his city. Juan Manuel Gastelum is hotter than a Habanero pepper about the migrants, and he likely agrees with Trump, not Acosta:

It’s an invasion.

It’s a “Horde” and a “Tsunami”

Gastelum’s assessment of the migrants was little different than Donald Trump’s. He called them a “horde,” the Daily Caller reported, in an interview with a Mexican television network.

“Tijuana is a city of immigrants, but we don’t want them in this way,” the mayor said. “It was different with the Haitians, they carried papers, they were in order. It wasn’t a horde, pardon the expression.”

Gastelum, the Associated Press reported, estimated that 2,750 migrants have deluged the city, and he worries about estimates that another 7,300 are on the way. And then he called them something else in explaining just what he’s up against: a “tsunami,” meaning an unsustainable deluge.

“No city in the world is prepared to receive this — if I’m allowed — this avalanche,” he said during a news conference. “It is a tsunami. There is concern among all citizens of Tijuana.”

The migrants are piling up, AP reported, because American border officials are handling just about 100 asylum claims a day.

Protesters To Migrants: Go Home!

Yet Tijuana’s mayor isn’t the only resident of Tijuana unhappy about the tsunami of migrants.

“Hundreds of Tijuana residents protested Wednesday evening at a park just south of the border fence,” the Daily Caller reported, “where many of the migrants have set up camp. Some of the protesters shouted anti-immigrant slogans and tossed rocks at the migrants, even as police looked on.”

“Get out of here,” they shouted, the newspaper Excelsior reported. “We don’t want them.”

The leftist Buzzfeed was aghast. It called opponents of the migrant squatters “racist,” although many if not most who oppose the migrants are the same race.

“Several Facebook and WhatsApp groups advocating for the caravan's deportation have sprung up in the month since the migrants set out from Honduras, underscoring escalating anti-immigrant sentiment in northern Mexico,” Buzzfeed reported. “The violent language used against Central Americans in these groups echoes that used by Trump supporters in the US, referring to the caravan as an ‘invasion’ and issuing a call to arms in defense of border.”

Of course, contrary to Buzzfeed's claim, Trump has not used violent language to describe the migrants.

Trump Notes The Obvious

President Trump has observed what many others have for the past few weeks, as the migrant horde stormed across national borders on their way to the United States. They not only marched under the banner of Honduras but also burned the Stars and Stripes.

“Isn’t it ironic that large Caravans of people are marching to our border wanting U.S.A. asylum because they are fearful of being in their country,” he tweeted, “yet they are proudly waving their country’s flag. Can this be possible? Yes, because it is all a BIG CON, and the American taxpayer is paying for it!”

But they won’t pay for it if President Trump keeps his campaign promise and stops the invasion by ordering his border agents to stop processing asylum claims, leftist lawsuits and court orders notwithstanding.

Photo of two migrants on top of border fence, Tijuana, Mexico: AP Images