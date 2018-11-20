Mayor: Make Tijuana Great Again, Migrant “Horde” Has to Go

A lot of Mexicans apparently don’t agree with a U.S. federal judge and leftist open-borders advocates that members of the “migrant caravan” that has occupied Tijuana and will be flooding the United States have rights that supersede those of citizens.

Tijuanans have had enough of the migrants who have occupied their city and are telling them, loud and clear, to go back home. Get out, they’re telling the invaders, you’re not welcome here.

Apparently, Tijuanans want to Make Tijuana Great Again by ridding themselves of the unemployed vagabonds.

At least that’s what the mayor’s Trump-like gorra de beisbol says.

Piled Up With Nowhere to Go

The massive pile-up in the beleaguered border town shows no signs of abating. About 3,000 migrants have shown up in Tijuana, the Associated Press reported, and Mexico’s national regime expects as many as 10,000.

Border personnel on on the American side are processing only about 100 asylum claims per day, many of which could be phony, as President Trump noted in his proclamation — overturned by an Obama-appointee in federal court yesterday — that said illegal aliens cannot apply for asylum if they don’t show up at a port of entry.

As well, the migrants repeatedly told reporters they were not headed north for asylum, but instead to find work. AP claimed that “dozens of migrants” say they faced “death threats,” claims for which AP provided no proof.

Mexicans, AP reported, apparently agree with The Donald:

On Sunday, displeased Tijuana residents waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted “Out! Out!” in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. border. They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.” And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group.

“We don’t want them in Tijuana,” protesters shouted.

Juana Rodriguez, a housewife, said the government needs to conduct background checks on the migrants to make sure they don’t have criminal records.

A woman who gave her name as Paloma lambasted the migrants, who she said came to Mexico in search of handouts. “Let their government take care of them,” she told video reporters covering the protest.

The protesters, CNS News reported, sound an awful like a real-estate tycoon from New York we all know: “Tijuana First! Mexico First!”

And Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has used three choice terms to describe the caravan that has worked its way through Guatemala and Mexico for the last two months: a “horde,” an “avalanche” and a “tsunami.”

“Josue Caseres, 24, expressed dismay at the protests against the caravan,” AP reported. “We are fleeing violence,” the Honduran illegal alien said. “How can they think we are going to come here to be violent?”

Probably, Josue, because they don’t believe you.

Trump: “Go Home”

Just as Donald Trump doesn’t believe them — one reason he issued the proclamation a judge overturned at the behest of the anti-subversives in the American Civil Liberties and Southern Poverty Law Center.

That hammer to the separation of powers came down on Trump Monday. The judge ruled that Trump cannot the restrict asylum claims to those who present themselves legally at a port of entry. Although illegals are inadmissible, the judge conceded, they can still apply for asylum.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted his support for Gastelum, who was sporting a red MTGA hat:

About an hour later, the Tweeter In Chief unloaded again:

Whether Trump can keep that promise given the order blocking his asylum decree remains to be seen.

Trump did show that he has increased border security, as promised, with a photo depicting the new border fencing on the beach at the border.

Photo: AP Images