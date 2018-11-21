Wednesday, 21 November 2018

Top Headline – Obama Judge Blocks Trump's Order to Stop Caravan

Written by 

Judge Jon Tigar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California blocked President Trump’s order that would deny the asylum for the illegal migrant caravan headed to the U.S. Border.

Related links:
Judge: Open the Borders; Trump Can’t Block Asylum Claims

Sign up for Top Daily Headlines

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « DHS Uses Paid Informants to Monitor Activities Within Migrant Caravan
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA