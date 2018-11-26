Migrants Attack U.S. Border Cops; Trump Firm: No Entry

Using children as human shields to break the will of U.S. authorities at the border, a contingent of the “migrant caravan” in Tijuana attempted to invade the United States on Sunday only to be met with stiff resistance, tear gas, and a closed border.

The attack, which spokesmen for and members of the horde had promised, did nothing to change President Trump’s mind. He says he won’t permit a mass entry of the migrants, but instead would admit them only as courts approve asylum claims. Until proven otherwise, all those claims must be considered bogus. Too many have said they marched north not for asylum but for jobs.

And contrary to what a Mexican official had said, Mexico has not agreed to keep the horde until U.S. courts process those claims.

Border Rush

The trouble began yesterday morning when a contingent of migrants gathered and attempted to storm the crossing at the San Ysidro, a port of entry that sees some 90,000 people cross every day, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“Hundreds of migrants began marching from their shelter at the Benito Juárez sports complex, an open-air sports arena turned makeshift shelter, to Mexico's El Chaparral border crossing Sunday morning,” the UT reported.

First, the lawless horde attacked Mexican cops “before rushing into a concrete canal toward an area of the border near the San Ysidro pedestrian bridge.” That set the stage for a multi-pronged attack at several points, and about 50 of the illegals rushed toward “to a small hole in the border fence.”

As a helicopter circled above, members of the violent mob, who claim they have fled violence, pelted American border agents with rocks and tried to pull down the fence:

Migrants threw projectiles at Customs and Border Protection personnel and multiple agents were hit with rocks, federal officials said. Authorities also deployed pepper balls and tear gas canisters in an attempt to get people to disperse.

As the clashes intensified, people in Mexico fled for cover. After one instance, a mother was seen comforting her baby under a train, while covering the child’s face with a torn shirt to protect her from the tear gas.

Members of the caravan said at least two people appeared to be injured during Sunday’s events, including one child.

The media collected the requisite photos and videos to prove that American borders authorities “attacked children.”

Said U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, “Today @CBP personnel were struck by projectiles thrown by caravan members. Such actions are dangerous & not consistent w peacefully seeking asylum. The perpetrators will be prosecuted. I will continue to aggressively support DHS personnel as they work to safely secure our border.”

U.S. officials closed the border for about four hours, from about 11:30 a.m., when the attack began, until 3:45 p.m.

Trump Stays Strong — for Now

Multiple tweets from President Trump yesterday did not show signs of weakening.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer),” he tweeted. “Dems created this problem. No crossings!”

Democrats are indeed invested in bringing the migrants because they’ll vote for Democrats, but in any event migrants “will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court,” Trump tweeted after the border was closed and reopened. “We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No ‘Releasing’ into the U.S.”

As well, “All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!”

All were supposed to stay in Mexico, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, because the administration closed a deal for just that. “For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico,” Olga Sánchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister, told the Post. “The medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate. Mexico has open arms and everything, but imagine one caravan after another after another. That would also be a problem for us.”

Apparently, she spoke out of turn. Hours later, she denied that the United States and Mexico had reached any such deal.

