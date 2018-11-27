Leftist Border Narrative Fails, Border Cops Confirm Migrant Attack

Try as they might, left-wing politicians and celebrities can’t lie or spin a false narrative about the migrant attack on the U.S. border on Sunday. The truth surfaced too quickly, and data show that the Obama administration routinely deployed tear gas to stop similar attempts to storm the border.

Unsurprisingly, President Obama’s hard-nosed move against border attacks weren’t spun into a national issue, but one fact about Sunday’s melee at the San Diego-Tijuana crossing cannot be denied, try as the radical Left might: Lawless vagabonds used women and kids in the front line of their violent rush at the border.

The Attack

The “migrant” horde sitting in Tijuana awaiting its chance to enter the United States have been using children as props for months, but on Sunday, as The New American reported yesterday, they did worse: They used them as human shields to absorb the counterattack they knew would come from the Border Patrol.

The horde rammed through Mexican cops, then blitzkrieged the border at the San Ysidro entry port in San Diego. They pelted U.S. Border Patrol personnel with rocks and other projectiles, an attack the Americans answered with pepper balls and tear gas.

But that didn’t matter to the leftists who want open borders and more Democratic votes.

Representative Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) falsely said on Twitter: “Migrants at our border are looking for help. Yet, instead of greeting them w understanding, you deploy tear gas. Shameful & disgusting.”

Actually, the migrants are looking for jobs and welfare, as they have repeatedly stated to reporters, but in any event Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y) offered an opinion, too. “This is horrendous,” said she. “We must hold those responsible accountable. Children who approach our country looking for asylum should be welcomed with open arms, not with tear gas.”

Whether we must also welcome those who tossed rocks at border cops, Gillibrand didn’t say.

The usual suspects in Hollywood were even worse: “You tear-gassed women and children, a**wipe!” second-rate actress Alyssa Milano tweeted. “And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of s**t, a**hole, motherf***ing, evil-creature-person!”

Central Americans don’t celebrate American Thanksgiving, but at any rate, Rob Reiner, known as Meathead in his early days, accused Trump of “gassing babies.” George Takei, formerly Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu, set his Twitter phaser on stun. Trump, the lavender space cadet said, was “firing tear gas at young children.”

Even Nancy Sinatra warbled something stupid: “If this is the new America we have to fix it and get our values back. We can start by removing @realDonaldTrump from our White House ASAP.”

What would the Chairman of the Board say?

The Truth

Now, for the truth: “Border Patrol agents revealed in interviews that the migrants storming the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend were using women and children as human shields as they launched rocks at agents,” the Daily Caller reported.

Rodney Scott, chief agent with San Diego Border Patrol, said women and children were the spear of the assault. That provided the photos and video that sent the Left into yet another sputtering rage.

“What we saw over and over yesterday was that the group ... would push women and children to the front and then begin, basically, rocking our agents,” Scott told The DC.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said likewise. “The way these people rushed the border was absolutely monstrous,” he told the webzine. “They pushed women and children up front and then behind those women and children, they started throwing rocks, cement bricks, they started throwing bottles at our Border Patrol agents.”

Those on-the-ground assessments confirmed remarks from President Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Nielsen also said the migrants attacked border agents and that they used women and children as shields.

Obama Used Tear Gas All the Time

And the Trump administration’s using tear gas is hardly unique. Barack Hussein Obama’s border patrol gassed border jumpers with regularity, including 2013 when migrants mounted a similar attempt to breach the border with a fusillade of rocks and bottles.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection has used 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, or CS, since 2010, and deployed it 26 times in fiscal 2012 and 27 times in 2013,” the Washington Times reported. “The use dropped after that, but was still deployed three times in 2016, Mr. Obama’s final full year in office.”

As well, border cops used pepper spray in 151 instances in 2013.

