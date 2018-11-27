5,000 Migrants in Tijuana Waiting to Cross U.S. Border, With 20,000 on the Way

Approximately 5,000 migrants have already arrived in the border city of Tijuana and thousands of additional migrants are expected to arrive soon, in an attempt to claim asylum at the U.S. border.

As The New American reported on November 23, the migrant “caravan” — or “the migrant horde,” as the mayor of Tijuana called it, is using the Mexican border city to stage a final push into the United States. That article predicted that the migrants planned to stampede the border and simply enter the United States illegally, and that invasion has already begun. The Hill reported on November 26 that 42 people were arrested by U.S. authorities after they crossed the border near Tijuana following protests in which tear gas was used to push back migrants who were throwing rocks at Border Patrol agents.

However, the attempt to storm the border was just a small preview of what is to come. USA Today reported on November 22 that more than 2,500 mostly Central American migrants were currently staying at the Unidad Deportiva Benito Juarez, a makeshift shelter in Tijuana. While approximately 3,000 had arrived, the municipal government in Tijuana estimated that another 3,000 or more are staging in the city of Mexicali, about 90 miles away.

The situation is likely to become much worse as thousands more migrants flock to Tijuana. The Epoch Times on November 24 reported about an interview it had with a Honduran migrant named Marco Gómez, who arrived in Tijuana two days earlier and slept under a bridge near the El Chaparral pedestrian entrance to the United States. Gómez said he planned to wait until an expected 20,000 migrants arrive in Tijuana and then enter the United States en masse.

“We’ll stay together and be strong, and then move on to the U.S.,” he said. “Peacefully, like people going from one country to another. Marching.”

Gómez said they plan to enter through the vehicle lanes at San Ysidro, because “it’s more spacious.”

However, President Trump is adamant that the United States will not allow the invaders to cross the border unchallenged. “If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!” Trump tweeted on November 24.

