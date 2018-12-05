Migrants Breach Border, This Time In the Dark

The migrant attack at the border on Thanksgiving weekend might have failed, but the breach of the U.S. border has begun. The illegal aliens are trying to sneak in, news reports say, hoping they can apply for asylum once they cross the border.

And now that the invasion has begun — even if in dribs and drabs — the question is whether President Trump will exercise his constitutional authority to stop it, as he promised, or permit leftist legal subversives and their allied federal judges to usurp his powers.

And, as one news report noted, the migrants are watching to see what we do: fold, or remain strong and keep them out.

The Migrants Are Watching

Reporters from Reuters watched as migrants breached the border, “risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum,” the news service reported.

They “opted to eschew legal procedures and attempt an illegal entry from Tijuana as dusk fell on Monday at a spot about 1,500 feet (450 meters) from the Pacific Ocean.”

Frighteningly, “in less than an hour, Reuters reporters observed roughly two dozen people climb the approximately 10-foot (3-meter) fence made of thick sheets and pillars of metal. They chose a place in a large overgrown ditch where the fence is slightly lower.”

And “just before dusk, three thin people squeezed through the fence on the beach and were quickly picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol, witnesses said.”

Then, the trickle became something more, the news service reported. “More and more migrants followed, many bringing children” and “used a blanket as a rope to help loved ones get over. A mother and her children made it over the first fence and disappeared into the night.”

That encouraged even more:

The sight of them climbing the fence encouraged others, even as a helicopter patrolled overhead on the U.S. side.

Earlier, Karen Mayeni, a 29-year-old Honduran, sized up the fence while clinging to her three children, aged six, 11 and 12.

“We’re just observing, waiting to see what happens,” Mayeni said. “We’ll figure out what to do in a couple of days.”

Ninety minutes later, she and her family were over the fence.

Arizona Border Drop

Although the main invasion force is stationed in Tijuana, some migrants are entering illegally elsewhere.

In Arizona, Breitbart.com reported, “a Yuma Sector Border Patrol camera operator observed a suspected human smuggler dropping two small children from the top of an 18-foot border wall. At least one of the children suffered an injury from the drop.”

Six Guatemalan illegals, including children age two, six, and 10, went over the barrier. The smuggler who tossed the kids over the wall fled into Mexico.

The local CBS affiliate provided footage of the break-in.

That section of the border wall is scheduled for replacement.

Will Trump Stop Disease From Entering?

President Trump has repeatedly warned that the migrants will not be allowed into the United States and put down a policy to that effect. It required any migrants who wanted to seek asylum to present themselves at a recognized port of entry. That would mean, for instance, any of the migrants who sneaked in would be ineligible for asylum.

Anti-American leftists immediately sued and persuaded a federal judge to strip Trump of his power to decide who can enter the country. All human beings everywhere have a right to apply for asylum, the subversive judge decided, “and cannot be stopped because they enter the country illegally.”

Trump must decide whether he will tolerate the attack on his executive powers, or ignore the judge and close the border.

One reason he must act is that more than 30 percent of migrants are ill.

Mexican officials have confirmed three cases of tuberculosis, four cases of AIDS, and four separate cases of chickenpox, Fox News reported. And worse, at least 101 carry lice and “skin infections.”

Migrants such as the families entering illegally could well start a typhus epidemic or bring in chagas disease. Or they might carry hepatitis owing to the filth and squalor of the squatters' camp in which they were living.

“The thousands of migrants are currently being sheltered at a former concert venue,” Fox reported. “They previously were residing at the Benito Juarez Sports Complex near the San Ysidro U.S.-Mexico Port of Entry until this past weekend, when that camp was shut down over ‘bad sanitary conditions.’”

Photo: AP Images