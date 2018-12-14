Immigrationist Democrat Resistance Blocking Border Wall, Imperiling Nation

If the government had been doing its job, Renee Luiz-Antonio would still be alive. Instead, the 35-year-old dairy-farm worker was murdered November 26 — by an illegal alien who’d been deported eight times. Luiz-Antonio now joins countless other Americans who’ve been hurt, sickened, molested, or killed by illegals — and by immigrationists who've enabled those illegals to be here.

Meanwhile, our nation’s Immigrationist Party (a.k.a. the Democrats), and some Republicans, still form a wall of resistance against President Trump’s promised border wall. Instead of getting busy with national business and building, they’re busy building political careers and, they hope, future electoral victories.

A major diversionary tactic has been finances, as if a wall construction cost of $25 billion — and Trump is currently asking for only $5 billion — even registers in a nigh on $4.5 trillion federal budget (fiscal year 2019).

For his part, Trump still vows that the wall will be built and that Mexico will pay for it, though Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says, not surprisingly, that the matter hasn’t come up in talks with Trump.

We shouldn’t expect it to, of course. Also unexpected, however, was the president’s recent tweet claiming that Mexico is already paying for the structure — by virtue of the money we’ll be saving via the renegotiated NAFTA deal (this wasn’t exactly what people had in mind).

Seizing on this claim was Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who quipped that if Mexico is paying for the wall, we don’t have to pay for it. This would be cute if it didn’t amount to fiddling while Rome is invaded because, you see, we are paying for it.

In American blood, bodies, pain, sickness, and lives.

This issue is seldom placed in perspective. The recent attention-capturing migrant caravans aside, a low-end estimate is that 1,000 unknown-quantity illegals cross our southern border every day. This amounts to approximately 365,000 yearly and millions over the course of just one decade.

It could be said that, given this, it’s a statistical certainty criminals have been among those millions and will be among the countless thousands coming in the near future. But, of course, we already know that criminals have entered via the porous southern border.

It’s also a certainty that among those millions have been terrorists; this isn’t hypothetical, either, because there already are documented cases of this phenomenon.

Then there are the drugs and weapons smuggled across the border, the latter of which, of course, could include weapons of mass destruction coming our way. “You can’t know this!” some will say. But that’s the point.

You can’t know precisely who or what is entering your nation when unknown-quantity waves of millions are.

This is why sane nations secure their borders and monitor who enters the homeland.

Of course, the line is that a wall is “ineffective,” as Senator Schumer put it — it won’t work. This is a lie.

Consider the testimonial of David Rubin, the former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, on the Wednesday edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “Rubin said that the amount of rapes and murders in southern Tel Aviv ‘skyrocketed’ between 2010 and 2012, when around 55,000 illegal immigrants [a large number for small Israel] entered the country,” reports Fox News Insider.

“In 2016, he continued, after the Israeli government built a steel wall between the border of Egypt and Israel, only 11 illegal immigrants entered the country.”

“And then they raised the height of the wall an additional several feet,” Fox New Insider also relates, “‘and in 2017, there was not one illegal immigrant that made it through the southern border into Israel,’ he added. ‘It works’” (video below). Since our government doesn’t, however, we hear excuses.

So as is said, “Can’t lives on Won’t Street.” It’s 2018. We not only can construct a stellar wall but employ high technology, with patrol drones, surveillance cameras, and heat-and-motion-sensing and microphonic devices (just as examples) perhaps feeding information into a central computer for analysis and, when necessary, the summoning of authorities.

The bottom line is that the immigrationists don’t oppose a wall because it wouldn’t work.

They oppose a wall because it would work.

It would greatly reduce the flow of illegals who — aside from sometimes casting illegal ballots — vote Democrat by 75 to 90 percent margins upon getting naturalized in an amnesty’s wake.

Though it’s a minor point, and while many suppose the idea could only ever be rhetoric, we actually could make Mexico pay for the border wall. President Trump could, for instance, increase the fee for visas; raise the tolls on United States-Mexico bridges; tax remittances to Mexico; or institute transaction fees, commissions, or special fees of some kind.

Do note, this counsel comes from Jorge Castañeda, a New York University professor and a former Mexican secretary of foreign affairs. He can be seen below outlining the possibilities in a 2016 appearance (relevant portion begins at 1:30:47).

Yet does any of this matter if the Congress, which will be under über-immigrationist Democrat control starting January, won’t fund the wall? Actually, President Trump doesn’t need Congress.

He can have the Army Corps of Engineers build it.

As pundit Ann Coulter pointed out in September, building defensive barriers “is most of what the military did for the first 100 years. We weren’t going around remaking the rest of the world. It was the military building forts on our border. Defending American borders is the number one job of the commander in chief.”

Meanwhile, the invasion continues, 1,000 unknown quantities a day, ensuring a continual supply of criminals who’ll add to the list (click here) of Americans hurt, molested, sickened, and killed.

As for the immigrationist politicians scoffing at this strange new concept of “walls,” they should have to live in homes without them. Why spend money on ineffective barriers? We’ll just call their abodes propagandists’ pavilions.

