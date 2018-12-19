Trump Might Sign Bill To Avoid Shutdown, But Vows To Get a Border Wall

President Trump has repeatedly said he’ll shut down part of the government on Friday if he doesn’t get funding for a border wall in the money bill Congress must pass. But now it appears that he might just sign a bill because he thinks he can get what he wants another way.

Trump’s top advisor, Kellyanne Conway, says Trump will consider a continuing resolution to avoid the partial shutdown, which would affect about 25 percent of the government. But she also said Trump is determined to get what he wants on border security, a more pressing need than ever given that illegals have been crossing the border in large groups to claim asylum.

Says Trump: “One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”

The Latest

Last week, during the contentious meeting with incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Trump flatly stated that he would not sign any bill that did not include $5 billion for a wall.

The two leftists just as flatly told the president that wasn’t going to happen.

“I will shut down the government absolutely,” he told Schumer. “I will be the one to shut it down. I won’t blame you for it.” Trump said he would use the military to build the wall.

On Sunday, top advisor Stephen Miller repeated Trump’s threat on CBS’ Face the Nation as Schumer told viewers of NBC’s Meet the Press that the Democrats would stand as firmly as Trump.

Now, Conway suggests that Trump would sign a short-term measure and get what he wants anyway.

Reported the Washington Post:

Speaking to reporters, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that Trump would “certainly” take a look at a short-term funding extension, known as a “continuing resolution,” that would avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday if lawmakers and Trump can’t agree on a broader deal.

But, Conway said on Fox News this morning, “the president has said he’s willing to do what he has to do to get that border security, including a government shutdown.... We don’t know what’s going to make it to his desk.” Repeating what Trump has said, Conway added that “there are other ways for him to get that money. He’s not going to back down.”

Using the military to build the wall would likely invite myriad lawsuits from the radical Left and a new paroxysm of Trump Derangement.

But the fight right now is over the shutdown. On that, jelly-spined Republicans on Capitol Hill are ready to surrender to the open-borders Left. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t backing the president and rejects a shutdown. “The American people don’t like it,” he said. “We’ve been down this path before, and I don’t believe we’ll go down this path again.”

The Donald predicts victory. “In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death,” he tweeted. “We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”

Mobs Crossing the Border

We better win, or national sovereignty might well be doomed.

“Large numbers of Guatemalan families and unaccompanied children,” the Associated Press reported yesterday, “are surrendering to U.S. immigration agents in an extremely remote and dangerous stretch of New Mexico desert, a new smuggling route that has baffled authorities.”

Border agents ran into two groups of illegals numbering 257 and 239. It “found groups of more than 100 people along the entire U.S. border with Mexico about eight times during the budget year that ended Sept. 30 and encountered nearly four times that amount since Oct. 1,” AP reported.

The news came from Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Patrol, who told reporters that his agents are grappling with a “a brand new phenomenon” that’s “really challenging our resources.”

The illegals said they were bused to the border, and they’re bringing their diseases and parasites with them, the border chieftain said: “In a group as large as 250 you’re going to have medical issues. You’re going to have people that have the flu, and people that have scabies or lice or other skin conditions, and so we are making hospital runs with pretty much every group that arrives at this time.”

But that news, apparently, doesn’t faze Pelosi, Schumer, and the other Democrats. They know that migrants swarming at the border are future Democratic voters.

Photo: AP Images