ICE Dump of Illegals Highlights Leftist Attack on Detention Policy, Numbers Crossing Border

The immigration chaos caused by leftist activists and courts continued on Christmas when Immigration and Customs Enforcement loosed 186 illegal aliens upon the unsuspecting residents of El Paso.

ICE dumped the illegals even though they have nowhere to go and will likely disappear into the country to find jobs, join the welfare rolls, and park their kids in taxpayer-subsidized public schools.

And another 500 were expected today.

ICE freed the illegals to comply with regulations and court decisions.

The Big Dump

Christmas was Day Three of ICE’s Yuletide Dump, the local CBS affiliated reported.

“An additional 186 migrants were released in downtown El Paso by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Christmas Day,” the affiliate reported. “That’s in addition to the approximately 400 who were released in the last two days.

ICE dumped the illegals at a Greyhound bus terminal with no plans to house or feed them, cops told CNN:

Police were first notified of the crowd at about 8 p.m. by officials at the bus terminal, who said individuals were trying to board buses without tickets.

“All of a sudden a bunch of people show up; ICE drops them off,” said Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker. “We weren't expecting it. We are not given prior notice.”

The waiting area at the bus terminal is small, Gomez said, and many people were left standing outside in the cold. He said the group of 211 undocumented immigrants included some families and small children.

Four buses later arrived for people to board and stay warm, he said.

“We weren't going to put 200 people on the streets of El Paso on a cold night. We wouldn't do that,” Gomez said.

Eventually, the migrants landed in nearby housing.

But the news for El Paso gets even worse than the 586 already loosed upon the city. More are on the way. Failed Senate candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, who some think is the next Barack Obama, tweeted that ICE planned to drop another migrant bomb of 500 poverty-stricken individuals into the city today.

ICE is dumping the illegals because it has to, the agency says.

“To mitigate the risk of holding family units past the timeframe allotted to the government, ICE has curtailed reviews of post-release plans from families apprehended along the southwest border,” the agency averred in a prepared statement. “ICE continues to work with local and state officials and NGO partners in the area so they are prepared to provide assistance with transportation or other services.”

Migrants and their leftist legal torpedoes have repeatedly sued the federal government to stop detentions. In July, for instance, a federal judge ordered an end to “family separations” at the border, which blocked one method of keeping children out of houses meant for adults.

So ICE operates under strict guidelines the Trump administration is trying to adjust to protect the border from the never-ending deluge of illegal aliens who falsely claim asylum so they can’t be removed from the country.

After a pregnant woman breached the border fence last month, for instance, she admitted coming here so her child would be born here, thus becoming a citizen under the questionable birthright citizenship interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the federal Constitution. Citizenship would be the “big reward” for the long trek from Guatemala, she confessed. Yet she and her husband cried for asylum and then disappeared into the interior to join “family” in Ohio.

October, November Numbers

A look at the numbers from the first two months of fiscal 2019 demonstrate the almost impossible job border agents face, and why they felt compelled to dump the illegals in El Paso.

Border agents collared 102,857 illegal aliens on the border in October and November; 10,265 “unaccompanied minors” and 48,287 “family units.”

Additionally, 20,371 were declared inadmissible at legal border crossings.

In fiscal 2018, border agents collared 396,579 illegals who tried to cross the border illegally. Border agents detained another 124,511 inadmissible aliens at legal ports of entry.

In 2017, border agents caught 303,916 illegals and 111,275 inadmissibles.

Image: yorkfoto via iStock / Getty Images Plus