Dead Illegal-alien Boy Had Flu; Father Thought Taking Him Would Help Keep Them in Country

Two more revelations about the 8-year-old illegal alien boy who died in a hospital on Christmas Eve further undermine the leftist narrative, promulgated by open-borders Democrats on Capitol Hill and their footsoldiers in the media, that heartless border agents mistreated him.

First, an autopsy revealed that the boy died of the flu, which raises questions about his treatment by the hospital.

Second, and more importantly, the boy’s mother confessed that the father took him to cross the border illegally because the boy’s presence would make it harder for border agents to deport them.

On Thursday, citing the timeline put out by Customs and Border Patrol, The New American reported another important fact buried in the media’s accounts: The father refused treatment even as his son’s condition deterioriated.

Died of the Flu

Although a cause of death has not been announced, CNN reported, the coroner in New Mexico divulged that Felipe Alonzo-Gomez had the flu. The specific diagnoses was Influenza B, which, with Type A, the Centers for Disease Control reports, causes “seasonal epidemics of disease almost every winter in the United States.”

In other words, it’s as common as the common cold, which is what hospital staff thought the boy had when they treated him on arrival.

Yet the autopsy diagnosis of the flu, or even a cold, raises a question about the boy’s treatment given two key facts reported in CBP’s timeline.

As The New American reported Thursday, after ruling out strep throat, a bacterial infection, hospital officials diagnosed him with a cold, “possible influenza symptoms,” and gave him Tylenol. Before he left the hospital, he spiked a fever of 103 degrees.

That was about 1:20 p.m. About two-and-half hour later, hospital staff released him with ibuprofen, a fever reducer, an amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat minor childhood illnesses such as ear infections or strep throat. Both are bacterial.

Problem is, amoxicillin won’t help the flu because antibiotics don’t work on viruses. Nor would amoxicillin have helped a cold. As CDC notes, “Antibiotics do not work on viruses, such as those that cause colds, flu, bronchitis, or runny noses.... Antibiotics are only needed for treating infections caused by bacteria, but even some bacterial infections get better without antibiotics.”

So the medicine border agents gave the boy did nothing, despite their diligence in ensuring he received it.

The CBP timeline does not say hospital staff tested the boy for the flu or that he received a prescription for oseltamivir or another antiviral drug. So hospital officials either treated the boy for a disease he did not have, or might not have known what afflicted him.

Mother Confesses

Perhaps even more importantly, the boy’s mother divulged a truth that, again, further demolishes the narrative of the open-borders Left.

“Lots of them have gone with children and managed to cross, even if they’re held for a month or two,” Felipe’s mother confessed in an interview with Reuters. “But they always manage to get across easily.”

In other words, illegal aliens know the open-border Left and its handmaiden and judges won’t allow border authorities to deport them. All they need to is to ask for asylum, even falsely.

Nor were the father and boy running from violence or persecution, she admitted. Like so many other illegal aliens, the father was looking for work.

“She related how her son and his father, Agustin, an agricultural worker, had left in early December to find work in the United States to pay off debts,” Reuters reported. “The two also hoped the boy would get a better education in the United States.”

Of course, that education would be free, but at any rate, the woman “said her husband had doubts and at one point decided he did not want to take the boy. But that upset the boy, so they resolved he should go.”

The mother’s confession comports not only with the admission from migrants about the reason they marched north but also with the data from surveys of deported migrants, almost 100 percent of whom said they cross the border for work and welfare.

The leftist narrative that the boy died because of “Trump’s fight” with Democrats for border wall money and a heartless U.S. immigration policy has thus collapsed.

Photo of Felipe Alonzo-Gomez: AP Images