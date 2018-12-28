Illegal-Alien Suspect Nabbed, Was Twice Deported, Shows Need for Wall

The illegal alien collared this afternoon in connection with the murder of a cop in Newman, California, fits the usual profile:

The suspect was pulled over for drunk driving.

The suspect was an habitual drunk driver.

He was connected to a murderous Hispanic gang.

And so the facts about illegal immigration and illegal aliens show President Trump right again: rapists and murderers are crossing the border. Every day.

The country needs a border wall. Without one, gang members and other criminal illegal aliens will continue to make their way into the United States, and Americans will continue to be killed who would not have been if our borders were protected.

Murder, Then Arrest

Police caught Gustavo Perez Arriaga (shown) trying to flee the country for Mexico, the Modesto Bee reported, although it did not report his nationality.

Arriaga murdered Singh, police allege, then dropped his truck about 4.5 miles away from the shooting in a trailer park. “It was a gunfight,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christiansen at a news conference yesterday. “Cpl. Singh absolutely tried to defend himself and stop this credible threat.”

“We were never more than a step behind this guy,” he said after Arriaga went down.

Good thing is, cops not only nailed the illegal-alien suspect at a house near Bakersfield but also collared a few suspected accomplices, including the suspect’s brother.

The newspaper did not report whether they were border-jumping illegals, but it did say Arriago crossed into the country through Arizona three years ago and worked as a farmhand.

“He has two prior DUI convictions and ties to the Sureño Street Gang,” the newspaper reported.

Singh’s boss, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson, said the officer was an “American patriot” who came to America to become a cop.

The 33-year-old cop leaves behind a young widow and five-month-old little boy.

Trump’s Right

Trump tweeted about the murder hours after the new conference at which police discussed it.

“Time to get tough on Border Security,” Trump wrote. “Build the Wall!”

No matter how many illegal-alien murderers are in the country, no matter how many murder cops, Democrats have vowed never to build a wall. Illegal-aliens are a future Democratic constituency if they become citizens. If a few murderers have to come in and a few Americans have to die to build that voter base, so be it.

Trump and the open-borders Democrats, led by incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have been fighting over a wall since the meeting at which Trump announced he would veto any spending bill to fund the government without wall funding.

House Republicans passed a bill with the money, but Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to get tough with Schumer and the Democrats in order to get the bill passed.

McConnell rejected using the so-called nuclear option, which would have allowed the bill to pass based on a simple majority vote.

And so, last Saturday, about 25 percent of the government shut down.

Trump promises it will stay shut down until the Democrats give him what he wants, and this morning he threatened to close the border.

Democrats: Abolish ICE

One might think Democrats will relent now that an illegal alien has, police allege, killed a cop.

And one might also think the number of murderers, criminals, and illegal-alien gangbangers ICE arrests and deports might suggest a change in policy.

That is unlikely. Many Democrats, such as newly elected socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ocasio-Cortez called for the radicals who support her to “occupy every airport” and “occupy every border” until ICE was shut down.

And some Democrats think ICE agents, not illegal-alien murderers, are the enemies of Americans.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called ICE agents “thugs,” and a Democrat congressmen called them “good Germans,” implying they were Nazis. (Of course, the Nazis were bad Germans, and good Germans opposed them.)

“If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned,” Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego vowed. “When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President's administration.”

Gallego attended Harvard and fought in Iraq as a Marine, but he doesn’t understand U.S. immigration policy. ICE doesn’t deport “Americans.”

Senator Kamala Harris, a possible contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has called ICE agents racist persecutors akin to night-riding Ku Klux Klansmen.