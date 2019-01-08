UN Official: Over 140 Million "Climate Refugees" Heading Your Way

KATOWICE--In an interview with The New American magazine at the United Nations COP24 climate summit in Poland, UN International Organization official Mariam Traore Chazalnoel said more than 140 million "refugees" would be fleeing their home countries due to "climate change" in the coming decades. Citing a World Bank study, the UN IOM official said a variety of "climate"-related issues--ranging from depleted fish stocks to natural disasters--would cause massive migration flows. Never fear, though: If humanity will submit to the UN's "climate" agenda quickly enough, "people will probably not have to move as much in the future."
Speaking of the UN Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, she touted the agreement as the first international mechanism dealing with immigration policy. While acknowledging that many governments pulled out of the deal (after President Trump led the way), Chazalnoel said it was important to remember that over 160 governments had still agreed. However, most of those are not countries that migrants are clamoring to get into. "It is enough to start meaningful action," she said, touting "climate-migration" action while claiming that the goal of the deal was not to limit national sovereignty. She said "education" and the "right narrative in the media" would be crucial to containing surging opposition to mass migration across the West.
