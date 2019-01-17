Found at the Border: Prayer Rugs, Illegal-alien Skeletons

President Trump has repeatedly said that Islamic terrorists are likely crossing the U.S. border with Mexico. Now, the Washington Examiner reported yesterday, the border patrol has proof, and not just because they’ve collared a few non-Central Americans.

Rather, ranchers and farmers have found prayer rugs. Muslims use the mats when they drop to their knees to praise Allah.

Reports of prayer rugs found at the border go back at least 14 years, but the latest finds greatly concern the Americans who live on the front lines of the illegal-alien invasion.

Cartel Retaliation

Smuggling illegal aliens, as the president has also said, is a big — and brutal — business.

That’s the reason some ranchers are reluctant to speak up.

“Ranchers and farmers near the U.S.-Mexico border have been finding prayer rugs on their properties in recent months, according to one rancher who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation by cartels who move the individuals,” the Examiner reported.

The prayer mats would indeed show that Trump is right. Mexicans and Central Americans aren’t the only people tramping across the border illegally.

“There’s a lot of people coming in not just from Mexico,” the rancher told the newspaper. “People, the general public, just don’t get the terrorist threats of that. That’s what’s really scary. You don’t know what’s coming across. We’ve found prayer rugs out here. It’s unreal. It’s not just Mexican nationals that are coming across.”

The rancher who spoke to the Examiner lives in Animas, New Mexico, between the border and the Border Patrol’s outpost in Lordsburg, about 95 miles north of the border.

“I’ve talked to several agents that I trust,” she told the Examiner. “What Border Patrol classifies as OTMs [other than Mexicans] has really increased in the last couple years, but drastically within the last six months. Chinese, Germans, Russians, a lot of Middle Easterners, those Czechoslovakians they caught over on our neighbor’s just last summer.”

Another rancher told the Examiner that 18 Filipinos showed up at a neighbor’s ranch last year.

“Government data indicates six known or suspected terrorists were caught trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico from Oct. 1, 2017, through March 31, 2018,” the Examiner reported, and the Trump administration has said immigration cops caught 3,700 illegals from countries connected to terror.

In December, as The New American reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a Pakistani illegal-alien smuggler based in Brazil. Some of those he helped sneak into the county were connected to terorrist activity.

And last year, immigration authorities collared and deported 42 known or suspected terrorists, and 45 the year before.

Though Customs and Border Patrol did not respond to the Examiner about the finds on the border, “CBP’s Arizona region issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday that said agents had arrested people from across the world over the past five days.”

“In the last 5 days #YumaSector #BorderPatrol has arrested people from 7 countries trying to illegally enter the U.S. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder,” CBP tweeted. Aside from the usual places — Mexico, Nicaragua, and the Northern Triangle — they came from China and India.

And those, of course, are only the illegals CBP caught.

Reports of Muslims crossing the border go back to at least 2005. “We’ve found copies of the Koran, we have found prayer rugs, we have found a lot of stuff written in Arabic, so it’s not just people from Mexico coming across that border,” then-Representative Tom Tancredo of Colorado told CBS News.

Dead Bodies

But prayer rugs and Chinese people aren’t the only unwelcome discoveries at the border, the Arizona Republic reported.

Volunteers working for an outfit called Águilas del Desierto (Eagles of the Desert) found eight illegal-alien skeletons at the Barry Goldwater Air Force Range near Yuma, about 40 miles from the border.

Last year, searchers found the remains of 127 illegals in southern Arizona, the newspaper reported.

Before the turn of the century, the newspaper reported, fewer than five dead illegals were found annually. “In 2000, just one was found. In 2001, the number soared to 79 and then to 151 the year after that. The number of annual migrant deaths since then has remained well above 100.”

Since 2001, searchers have recovered the remains of 3,011 illegal aliens.