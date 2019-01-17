Mexicans Fed Up With “Migrant Caravans.” The Latest, 2,000 Strong, Has Stormed Into Guatemala

The border crisis facing the United States will almost certainly worsen if the latest “caravan” of illegal aliens (shown) crosses Guatemala, then Mexico, and occupies Tijuana or another Mexican town.

But it will get worse for Mexico first, and more than a few Mexicans are sick and tired of playing host to the Hondurans who simply decided to pack up and leave home and avail themselves of hospitality to which they are not entitled.

Question is, as the fictive scenario Jean Raspail depicted in his novel Camp of the Saints comes true, will these mass migrations end in deadly violence, with Mexicans and maybe Americans defending their homes and families from the penniless, demanding invaders?

Mexicans Fed Up

A glimpse of the answer to that question might be found in the unvarnished comments that Mexicans have posted online about the caravan, which commenced in San Pedro Sulas, Honduras, on Tuesday with about 500 migrants. It has since grown to 2,000, Fox reported, and already crossed into Guatemala.

“Mexicans who live along the border towns that will likely be most affected took to the Internet to lash out against another wave of migrants,” Fox reported in curating the cybercommentary.

“Work? Yes, there might be work for people who actually want to work, not for the lazy bums looking for entitlements,” an angry Mexican wrote. “Poor Mexicans, what’s in store for you!”

Wrote another, Fox reported, “Now look, let’s see if whacko [Mexican President Andrés Manuel] Lopez Obrador mobilizes the Marines and keeps these idiots from coming to Mexico. Give them enough to eat, at least.”

Other Mexicans said the Hondurans tramping north had better look at what happened to the large majority of those who marched north on Columbus Day and spent weeks on the road before landing at Tijuana. Most of them, all but 2,500, have gone back home.

“People of Honduras, all of you who are spinning these grand illusions and getting ready to come on this caravan and in any future others, before you leave your country, please inform yourself about how people who’ve already come on previous caravans are faring in Tijuana,” another wrote. “Mexico is just like your country. There are many problems and needs, and you’re not going to be much better off than you were in Honduras. Please don’t trust these manipulative agitators who are encouraging you to risk everything for nothing.”

And yet another, Fox observed, was less diplomatic. “We do not want caravans of [emojis of rats]. Fight conditions in your own country. You are not welcome here.”

Unhappily for Mexicans who think the Honduran border-crashers have worn out their welcome, the immigration subversives who help promote and organize the caravans say that 4,000, eventually, will join the latest.

That’s not good for the Hondurans or Mexicans. In Tijuana in November, Fox noted, Mexicans and the illegal-alien horde clashed during an anti-caravan protest.

Unsurprisingly, another outfit pushing the illegal-alien border blitz, says the stand for strong borders is merely an example of the “growing xenophobia in the U.S., as well as in Mexico.”

Mexicans and Americans aren’t supposed to care about their sovereignty, which takes a back seat to the illegal aliens.

That said, Fox reported one piece of good news. Honduran cops collared a key caravan coordinator. Breitbart reported the charge: rape.

Stormed Guatemalan Border

Open-borders Democrats refuse to believe these illegal-alien caravans represent a true crisis at the border, despite images that depict them violently tearing down border fences. They move across, over, and through anything in their way, like a relentless column of army ants.

The Arizona Republic reported that the latest horde simply overwhelmed Honduran border authorities and entered Guatemala. “Migrants were met by about 150 Honduran police officers who tried to block them from leaving Honduras and entering Guatemala,” the newspaper reported, citing Mexico's Excelsior.

The cops failed, and “were quickly overwhelmed by the large number of migrants.”

Beyond that, the illegal-alien invaders sitting in Tijuana have twice tried to breach the border fence in San Diego. Both times, border agents were forced to repel the attempt with tear gas and pepper balls.

Of course, the illegals know the Fake News media is on their side, and used women and children as shields, which led to the obvious: After the frst attack, the open-borders Left claimed the president was “gassing babies.”

Photo: AP Images