Gallup: 5M Illegals Headed for U.S. Within the Year; 42M Want to Come

As the next and the next and the next “migrant” caravans set out for the United States and pile up at the Mexican border, its members hoping to file phony asylum claims and disappear into the country, the obvious question is, how many more Latin Americans are on the way?

The chairman of Gallup has the answer: five million in the next year.

And who knows whether that number isn’t low, given the millions who have come already or the millions who want to come but have not decided to trek north, or have decided but have not departed.

And these are just the would-be “migrants” from Central America. The rest of the Third World wants to come here, too.

Message From Gallup

The forecast from Gallup chairman Jim Clifton is this: A mega-tsunami of “migrants” will head to the United States in the next year.

“Here’s a good question about caravans,” he wrote. “How many more are coming?”

Gallup, he claimed, “asked the whole population of Latin America,” an area with 33 countries and 450 million people, this question: “Would you like to move to another country permanently if you could?”

Twenty-seven percent, he wrote, answered yes: So 120 million want to live elsewhere.

And where would they all like to move? Thirty-five percent would come to the United States. That’s 42 million.

Even worse, “a full 5 million who are planning to move in the next 12 months say they are moving to the U.S.”

They are, are they?

President Trump tweeted the obvious solution: “Gallup Poll: ‘Open Borders will potentially attract 42 million Latin Americans.’ This would be a disaster for the U.S. We need the Wall now!”

Five Million Just the Beginning

In December, Gallup estimated that 750 million people worldwide want to migrate — move to another country and claim squatter’s rights.

Funny thing is, despite the radical left’s claim that the United States, particularly under the leadership of Donald Trump, is an irredeemably racist society, most would come here.

Reported Gallup, “One in five potential migrants (21%) — or about 158 million adults worldwide — name the U.S. as their desired future residence. Canada, Germany, France, Australia and the United Kingdom each appeal to more than 30 million adults.”

Forty-seven million would move to Canada, which could present an additional problem for the United States should those “migrants” decide to migrate to the United States.

And They’re Sick, Too

Bad as the sheer numbers are, the potential health hazard these “migrants” pose is worse.

As The New American reported earlier today, public-health authorities in Houston disclosed that seven adult illegal aliens at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center have the mumps.

And those seven are nothing compared the 50 sick migrants ICE takes to health facilities every day, as the Washington Times reported on New Year’s Eve.

If ICE takes 50 a day to the hospital from the steady flow of illegals hitting the border now, what might that number be when the five million who have promised to move here actually do?

And what diseases will they bring?

As Kevin McAleenan, chief of Customs and Border Protection, told the Times, the illegals are sick when they leave home and they bring along pneumonia, tuberculosis, and parasites.

In November, citing Fox News, TNA reported that fully a third of the illegals in Tijuana who awaited their chance to jump the border and file a most-likely phony asylum claim were sick. That was nearly 2,500 people who carried such diseases as AIDs and tuberculosis, along with parasites that cause such diseases as Chagas and typhus.

Photo: AP Images