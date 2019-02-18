Illegal Aliens — Including Dangerous Criminals — Continue Flooding the Country

The arrest and deportation of dangerous illegal-alien criminals continues apace this month, once again proving that President Trump is right. Our open southern border is a crisis not just because a tidal wave of jobless, future welfare recipients are crashing the border, but also because sex criminals and other criminals are among them.

The most significant arrest of late was last week’s bust of six illegal-aliens suspected of operating a major drug trafficking ring that ran from Houston, Texas, to North Carolina, according to federal court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations collared the six with the help of a confidential informant. The traffickers were tied to a rival of the murderous Sinaloa cartel, Fox News reported, run by Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the notorious El Chapo, recently convicted on all 10 counts of a major trafficking indictment.

30 Kilos of Coke Per Month

Federal court documents say the informant worked for the Jalisco New Generation/Gulf cartel for about eight years “transporting bulk amounts of United States currency derived from narcotics trafficking.”

Oscar Rangel Gutierrez, whom authorities say led the trafficking ring, “told the [informant] that he transports approximately 30 kg of cocaine and an unspecified large quantity of methamphetamine in a one-month period from Texas to Georgia and North Carolina.”

The court documents say the informant “arranged and conducted five separate methamphetamine transactions under the direct and control of investigators” since July 2018, four of them for nearly a kilo. In January, agents orchestrated a controlled purchase of more than a kilo of cocaine.

The illegals in North Carolina ran their operation, which began in 2013, out of luxury homes.

Child Molesters Caught, One Gangbanger Deported

But along with that big bust came the arrest of two illegal-alien sex fiends.

Customs and Border Patrol officers in the El Centro Sector Border Patrol collared a Mexican pervert on Feb. 11. Agents collared the border-jumping scumbag, 37-year-old Savalador Toribio-Gonzalez, at about 6:25 p.m.about 25 miles east of Calexico, Calif.

The pervert, CPB reported, was convicted in California in 2002 for sex with a minor and sentenced to a year in the slammer and three years probation. In June 2004, the pervert was deported, much to the regret of Democratic officials in California no doubt.

He awaits prosecution for re-entering the country after deportation.

CPB has collared and kicked out seven other illegal-alien perverts this year.

On February 6, federal authorities charged an illegal-alien child molester from Honduras with illegally re-entering the country.

Marvin Yovani Mejia-Ramos, 50, who has traveled under two aliases — Martin Jose Romos-Ramirez and Ricardo Rodriguez-Morales — was collared Jan. 30 in Montgomery County, Texas.

He faces 20 years in prison for returning the United States.

In 2007, the pervert was “convicted in California of continuous sexual abuse and lewd act upon a child,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported. After six years in prison, authorities deported him back to Honduras.

On February 8, ICE deported an illegal-alien MS-13 gangbanger, 25-year-old Saul Ernesto Orellana-Jandres, wanted in El Salvador for “membership to a terrorist organization,” the agency reported.

“Orellana entered the U.S. on an unknown date at an unknown location without being admitted or paroled,” ICE reported. ICE caught the undocumented Democrat on July 27, and an immigration judge ordered his sent back home at Dec. 7.

New Numbers

Despite media reports that border jumping has gone down, CPB’s new numbers from the border are not encouraging. In December and January, border agents caught 98,962 illegal aliens between ports of entry. Of those, 51,623 were family units, and 9,888 were unaccompanied minors, which does not mean small children.

The number of illegal aliens collared thus far in fiscal 2019 is 201,497: 99,901 family units, 21,123 unaccompanied minors.

Inadmissible illegal aliens who presented themselves at ports of entry for the two months totaled 20,344, including 8,595 family units and 762 unaccompanied minor. The totals for inadmissibles this fiscal year are 40,720, including 17,759 families and 1,621 unaccompanied minors.

The December-January totals for both figures 118,986. The total for fiscal 2019 is 242,217.

In other words, the number of illegal aliens who tried to enter the United States since October is larger than the population of Richmond, Virginia.

