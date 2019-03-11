Dems Back Illegal-alien Voting for Good Reason: Illegals Vote Democrat

The Democratic Party — or at least the hard-bitten leftists who run it in the House of Representatives — doesn’t care whether illegal aliens vote in American elections.

They proved it on Friday when they voted against a GOP measure that would have put the House squarely against permitting illegals to vote.

But the party of open borders had good reason to vote down the symbolic Republican measure: Illegal aliens vote for Democrats, and it appears that permitting illegals to vote in federal elections might be their next move.

Lewis: We Want Them To Vote

The measure in question, an amendment to a major election bill, expressed the displeasure of the House in those states and localities that permit illegals to vote in state and local elections.

An identical measure passed in September when Republicans controlled the House.

It is simple and straightforward, and notes that “it is of paramount importance that the United States maintains the legitimacy of its elections and protects them from interference, including interference from foreign threats and illegal voting.”

The measure targets San Francisco, which “is allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in school board elections,” and notes that federal law prohibits illegals and other non-citizens from voting in elections for federal office.

Thus, it says, “the House of Representatives recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

But with just six Democrats voting yes, open-borders Democrats defeated the measure 228-197.

Reported Fox News:

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, pointed out that an identical resolution was adopted by the House last September. But on Friday, 41 Democrats flipped to oppose the latest measure.

“These 41 Democrats must now answer to voters why they were against illegal immigrants voting in elections six months ago, but are suddenly in favor of it now,” Fine said.

Even worse, the Washington Times reported, Representative John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights hero, boldly stated that “we are prepared to open up the political process and let all of the people come in.”

Another Democrat complained that taking a stand against illegal-alien voting was “a political effort to divide us, to sow hatred, and it’s a game.”

Illegal-alien Votes Won Minnesota, North Carolina for Dems in 2008

No, it’s not a game, as the 2008 elections showed.

The consequences of illegal-alien or non-citizen voting are bad enough in state and local elections. But they’re even worse in the federal.

Noting that non-citizens’ voting “preferences [are] skewed toward Democrats,” the scholarly journal Electoral Studies reported in 2014 that illegal-alien or non-citizen voters likely elected former Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) and handed North Carolina to Barack Hussein Obama in 2008.

“If more than 5.1 percent of non-citizens residing in North Carolina turned out to vote in 2008,” the journal reported, “then the vote margin they gave Obama would have been sufficient to provide Obama with the entirety of his victory margin in the state. Since our best estimate is that 6.4 percent of non-citizens actually voted, it is likely though by no means certain that John McCain would have won North Carolina were it not for the votes for Obama cast by non-citizens.”

McCain still would have lost the election, of course, and by a large margin. But who won and who lost isn’t the point. The rule of law is.

“A similar analysis reveals that there was one House race and one Senate race during the 2008 and 2010 election cycles which were close enough for votes by non-citizens to potentially account for the entirety of the Democratic victor's margin,” the journal continued.

That senate race, the authors wrote, “ultimately decided by 312 votes for Democrat Al Franken, was of critical national importance. It gave Democrats the filibuster-proof super-majority needed to pass major legislative initiatives during President Obama’s first year in office,” most significantly, ObamaCare. It “would have had a much more difficult path to passage were it not for Franken’s pivotal vote.”

How did the authors know illegal aliens likely elected Franken? “The MN 2008 Senate race is also the race where the smallest portion of non-citizen votes would have tipped the balance — participation by more than 0.65% of non-citizens in MN is sufficient to account for the entirety of Franken’s margin. Our best guess is that nearly ten times as many voted.”

Democrats know illegal aliens are a vital voting block. Thus, permitting them to vote locally is a mere prelude to the same in federal elections.

As Lewis said, “we are prepared to open up the political process and let all of the people come in.”

Photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Lewis: AP Images