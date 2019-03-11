Monday, 11 March 2019

Illegal Immigration Threatens Our Future, Warns Legal Immigrants for America Chief

Written by 

In an exclusive interview with The New American magazine from the Council for National Policy meeting, Legal Immigrants for America chief Amapola Hansberger warned that illegal immigration threatens America. Hansberger, a naturalized American citizen from Nicaragua, also highlighted the enormous difference between legal immigration and illegal immigration. "Legal immigrants want to be obedient to the laws of the United States of America--we love America," she said. "The biblical truth is that we should not have open borders."

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Sanctuary Cities Receiving Federal Funds, Despite Trump Order to Withhold Them
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA