Americans Clueless About Border Invasion, Illegals Dumped Into the Heartland

One reason the illegal-alien invasion and colonization of the American southwest continues with no end in sight for either the besieged Border Patrol or the American taxpayers is that most Americans are unaware of the invasion’s magnitude or threat to their health and safety.

Just 13 percent of Americans are aware of the human tsunami at the border, Breitbart.com reported, citing a Harvard-Harris poll, a datum that helps explain why the open-borders Left and its Democrat allies on Capitol Hill have been able to keep the border open.

Americans likely don’t know the government is dumping thousands of impoverished, and sometimes diseased, “migrants” into their communities, or that local officials are diverting local tax dollars to help pay for it, as the governor of New Mexico did on Sunday.

Result: The invasion continues.

13 of 15 Clueless

The Harvard-Harris poll, Breitbart reported, found 13 of 15 Americans are clueless about the Camp-of-the-Saints invasion at the border: More than 100,000 in March and April each, data from Customs and Border Protection show, and more than half a million since the beginning of fiscal 2019 in October.

“In the Harvard/Harris Poll, though,” Breitbart reported, “less than two-in-15 American voters correctly said there are between 250,000 to 500,000 border apprehensions each year. Meanwhile, more than three-in-four Americans incorrectly said there are between zero to 250,000 border apprehensions a year.”

Even GOP conservatives don’t know what’s going on at the border: “A plurality of 35 percent incorrectly estimated that there are only 10,000 to 100,000 border apprehensions each year.”

Good news is, “when voters were told that there were more than 100,000 border apprehensions in the last month, the majority, about 52 percent, said they supported President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the southern border to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Another 48 percent said they oppose the national emergency.”

Sixty percent of working- or lower-middle-class Americans supported the emergency declaration, along with 65 percent of rural Americans, Breitbart reported.

Moving Illegals Into the Heartland

Yet if Americans are that ignorant of the migrant invasion, they likely aren’t aware of the government’s role in encouraging the mass migration by continuing catch and release.

As The New American has reported, federal authorities have dumped more than 100,000 illegals into communities across the southwest. So inundated was Yuma, Arizona, the mayor declared an emergency because penniless “migrants” overwhelmed the city’s public and private social services.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Denver Post reported, spent $4,000 of public money to ship 55 Central American illegals to Denver.

Why ship them north?

Reported the Post:

The shelters in Las Cruces, N.M., have been inundated with migrants....

Because the shelters had reached capacity, border patrol agents were releasing asylum seekers to bus stations, giving them no way to contact their sponsors. The asylum seekers are individuals who, through sponsors, have applied for legal status in the United States to seek refuge from persecution and are waiting on a court to make a determination on their claims.

In Denver, the Post talked to a refugee sympathizer: “They are asylum seekers fleeing violence in Central America and Mexico. The numbers recently have been increasing so rapidly that shelters in Texas and New Mexico are overwhelmed.”

That, of course, isn’t true. Most of the “asylum seekers” are really looking for jobs and welfare, as they have repeatedly admitted, and 90 percent of asylum claims are bogus.

Diseased Illegals

Frighteningly, border agents can’t do their jobs at the border because they spend so much time dealing with the illegals, while the Trump administration’s refusal to stop catch and release is forcing immigration officials to expose Americans to the diseases many of these illegals carry.

The Washington Times reported yesterday that border agents spend less than 50 percent of their time guarding the border, a datum that comports with what Aaron Hull, chief of the El Paso border sector, admitted to CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo. Hull also confirmed that catch and release is inoculating America with highly contagious, viral, bacterial, and parasitic diseases.

“Agents join the Patrol to secure the border, to enforce the law,” he told Bartiromo, “but increasingly they’re being tasked with things that they never thought they would be doing — heating up baby bottles, literally changing diapers, caring for more and more sick people, because a lot of these aliens coming in are carrying contagious health conditions, things like chicken pox, scabies, tuberculosis, lice.”

In other words, every $4,000 shipment of illegals into the heartland is an injection, possibly, of fatal or debilitating disease.

But again, given the polling data, Americans don’t know it.

Photo of migrant caravan in Mexico: AP Images