Border Patrol Collars Sex Fiend; Mexican Illegal Attacks Agent; Agents Discover Illegals Packed Into Truck

Four apprehensions at the border in the last seven days highlight the stubborn insistence of previously deported criminals to stay out the country, as well as the danger of mass migration — in this case packing “migrants” into trucks and crossing the Rio Grande — of Central Americans from the Northern Triangle.

Yet the constant flow of drugs to the border and confiscated at ports of entry demonstrates the corollary danger of those for whom the profits of illegal narcotics far exceed the penalty of a prison sentence. Border agents confiscated another big load of methamphetamine last week.

Together, the twin stream of illegals and drugs mean one thing for Americans: trouble.

Sex Fiend Caught, Agent Assaulted

Border Patrol officers in the Yuma sector bagged three dangerous illegals on Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection reported, who entered the country along the Colorado River west of the city.

One is a previously-deported sex pervert, Francisco Garcia-Robles, 33, “convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age in 2005 in Los Angeles.”

Garcia-Robles landed a year in prison, after which immigration authorities sent him back home, but alas, he wanted to return. Border agents nailed him again in 2007, a conviction for re-entry that sent him to prison for 33 months.

Garcia-Robles’ mulishness now has him headed for jail again.

A second illegal traveling with the stubborn sex fiend “had convictions for a violation of a protective order and criminal mischief out of Salt Lake County, Utah,” CBP reported.

Border jumper No. 3 had been convicted for possession of a controlled substance for sale in Riverside, California.

All three are Mexicans.

On May 12, a 44-year-old previously-deported Mexican illegal attacked a border agent as he and fellow officers apprehended a larger group near Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to CBP, immigration authorities have arrested the Mexican miscreant multiple times. They deported him in 2000, and “records checks revealed an extensive criminal history in the United States, including an aggravated felony conviction in 1998 on multiple counts of transporting and selling narcotics, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.”

CBP didn’t reported how many illegals were traveling with the Mexican criminal.

Dangerous Crossings

On May 10 at about 12:15 a.m., border agents at a checkpoint northwest of Laredo discovered yet another large group of illegals. They were packed into a tractor-trailer like sardines.

The midnight express across the border came to a halt when agents stopped the big rig, a black semi with a white trailer, CBP reported. The driver claimed he had no identification, but a CBP search dog got a whiff of the human cargo.

“The tractor-trailer was referred to the secondary inspection area where the driver absconded through the passenger door and ran into an adjacent field,” the agency reported.

Locked inside the trailer was 120 illegals. “Fortunately for all individuals found inside the trailer,” CBP reported, “the weather was unseasonably cool and conditions inside the trailer were bearable Nonetheless, it would have been impossible for the people to escape the trailer as it could not be opened from the inside.”

The group comprised 11 kids from Honduras and Guatemala, with 109 adults from the Mexico, Ecuador, and the Northern Triangle.

The same day at about noon, CBP reported, border agents at Del Rio, Texas, collared 10 illegals from Honduras, including minor children, and the two smugglers who brought them across the Rio Grande in an inflatable pool.

Drug Bust

On May 9, border agents in Sarita, Texas, confiscated $2.2 million of methamphetamine.

Agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint inspected a vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog gave the usual alert, CBP reported. Agents found 100 bundles weighing nearly 70 pounds.

On Friday and Sunday, agents at the Mariposa, Arizona, crossing uncovered unreported currency and a major load of drugs, including heroin.

Friday’s haul was the money. Agents confiscated $96,000 hidden in a Ford sedan’s rear sets, CBP reported, and arrested the Mexican driver and his American passenger.

On Sunday, the agency’s dog sniffed drugs in a Toyota sedan’s rocker panels. Officers confiscated 10 pounds of heroin worth $268,000, 27 pounds of meth worth $82,000, and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl valued at $56,000.

