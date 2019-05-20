Tax Dollars Pay For Illegal-Alien Bus, Plane Trips, DNA Test Finds 30-percent Fake Family Rate

The illegal-alien invasion at the southwest border isn’t just costing American taxpayers a fortune in food, housing, medical care, and the wasted hours of Border Patrol officers.

Another massvie expense is transportation. The government is wasting millions in tax dollars to pay for bus rides and airplane flights across the fruited plain.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported, the Border Patrol said it plans to “fly hundreds of ‘migrants families’ from south Texas to San Diego for processing and that it was considering flights to Detroit, Miami and Buffalo, New York.”

Funny thing is, it’s a safe bet that at least 30 percent of the “families” aren’t any such thing given what DNA testing of some “families” at the border has shown.

Asylum Air

The free airplane rides are scheduled for three times a week, AP reported. Each will carry from 120 to 135 illegals.

Douglas Harrison, the Border Patrol’s interim San Diego sector chief, told the news service that the agency doesn’t have an end date for what could be called Asylum Air. “This is a contingency operation. We’ve got to give the people in Rio Grande Valley some relief.”

The plans, AP reported, are “preliminary.”

Free plane rides aren’t the only travel expense taxpayers must bear because open borders Democrats refuse to help President Trump seal the border. “Already,” AP reported, “U.S. authorities are moving four buses a day from the Rio Grande Valley to Laredo, Texas, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away. There is also a daily flight contracted through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Del Rio, Texas, about 275 miles (440 kilometers) away.”

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley will collect biographical information and do a medical screening before sending migrants to San Diego on flights contracted by ICE, Harrison said. Migrants will go from San Diego International Airport to a Border Patrol station, where they will be fingerprinted, interviewed and screened again for medical problems. Processing at the station typically takes hours.

ICE will decide whether to release or detain the families in San Diego. Its practice since October has been to quickly release families in the U.S. with notices to appear in immigration court.

Officials don’t know how much the free plane rides will cost taxpayers.

Illegals are swarming the Rio Grande sector of the border, Customs and Border Protection has reported. On May 4, 2,400 illegal aliens stormed across the border, “the majority of which consist of family units and unaccompanied children who readily turn themselves in to agents.”

That week alone, the agency apprehended 10,000 illegals.

Overall, nearly 110,000 illegals crossed the entirety of the southwest border during April, a staggering figure that brought the total to more than 500,000 for the year.

Not Families

The data show that most asylum claims are bogus, and now, DNA testing, the Washington Examiner reported on Saturday, shows they not only lie about asylum but also about their status as “families.”

“In a pilot program,” the newspaper reported, “approximately 30% of rapid DNA tests of immigrant adults who were suspected of arriving at the southern border with children who weren’t theirs revealed the adults were not related to the children.”

“There’s been some concern about, ‘Are they stepfathers or adopted fathers?’” the official who divulged the figure told the newspaper. “Those were not the case. In these cases, they are misrepresented as family members.”

Some illegals refused the test, which involves quick swab of the cheek, and admitted they were trying to scam border agents.

That revelation comports with data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which recently moved three teams of agents to the border to check the bona fides of the “families.” Agents found that 25 percent of those claiming to be “families” aren’t. The family fraud included the use of forged birth certificates and other fake documents.

The illegals lie about being in families because they know border authorities will release them into the country. They willingly surrender to authorities.

Dumping Illegals

On that note, President Trump, The Hill reported on Saturday, blocked a plan to dump 1,000 illegals per month into South Florida after state officials complained. News of the dumping plan surfaced last week in USA Today.

Unhappily, Americans in other communities haven’t been so lucky.

Last week, Breitbart news divulged that the Trump administration has dumped more than 200,000 illegals into communities across the country. At the time of that report, the administration had dumped 9,000 in the previous eight days.