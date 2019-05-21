ICE Sweep Nets 58 Illegal-alien Criminals; Salvadoran, Filipino Thugs Deported

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement staged a four-day surge through multiple cities last week and collared more than four dozen illegal-alien criminals.

May 13 through May 16, agents from field offices in Newark, Baltimore, and New Orleans arrested 58 illegal-alien thugs facing charges or convicted of myriad violent crimes or drunk driving.

Many were previously deported, of course. ICE arrested 33 across the south, 13 in New Jersey, and 12 in Maryland.

Across the South

Agents from the Crescent City’s field office posted the biggest haul; 22 of the 33 illegals are either convicts or face criminal charges, while 23, ICE reported, were previously deported or ordered removed.

Agents collared 12 in Alabama, nine in New Orleans, eight in Arkansas, and four in Tennessee.

Of the 33 aliens arrested during this enforcement surge, 10 have prior criminal convictions and 12 are currently facing pending criminal charges. Additionally, 15 are immigration fugitives previously ordered removed from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge and 8 are illegal reentrants previously deported from the U.S. who subsequently illegally re-entered the country — illegally re-entering the U.S. after removal is a felony act under federal law and these persons could potentially face federal criminal prosecution prior to being removed again from the U.S..

Among these upstanding “undocumented immigrants” — here to do the jobs Americans won’t do, the open-borders crowd says — were a Honduran deported in 2004, 2013, and 2018. “The subject is currently facing criminal domestic violence charges pursuant to an instance in which he is accused of choking the victim,” ICE reported.

Yet another Honduran, this one caught in New Orleans, has an “outstanding removal order and an October 2015 battery conviction pursuant to his arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer. The subject also has an August 2007 conviction for violating a protective order and an April 2001 DUI conviction.”

In Little Rock, the agency reported, it apprehended a Guatemalan who was deported in 2014 after an arrest for domestic battery, while agents in Memphis nailed a Mexican illegal with DUI convictions in 2005 and 2001 and conviction for illegal entry in 2007.

New Jersey and Maryland

In New Jersey, the four-day operation netted 13 illegal-alien criminals, the agency reported.

They included a Salvadoran with a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/bodily injury, an Ecuadorian with a pending domestic violence charge, a Jamaican with a firearms offense, and a Mexican with a pending domestic violence charge and two DUI convictions.

ICE released little information about the operation in Maryland.

“Those targeted for arrest had been issued final orders of removal within the past five years and had criminal histories or pending criminal charges,” ICE reported. Eleven of the illegals were men. They came from the Kenya, Mexico, Zimbabwe, and the Northern Triangle.

Totals for 2018

One more good news item from ICE was the deportation of two criminal aliens.

On May 15, Enforcement and Removal Operations deported a Salvadoran wanted for aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and terrorist organization membership, ICE reported. “Salvadoran officials also indicated he is a documented active gang member for the Mara 18th criminal street gang.” Mara 18th is another name for the notorious 18th Street gang.

On May 14, ICE reported, it deported a Filipino illegal accused back home of “strangling to death his female ‘live in’ partner with a leather belt in March of 2003.”

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations received a warrant for his arrest in 2011, then collared him in 2015 for “violations of federal law relating to immigration fraud.” An immigration judge ordered his removal.

In fiscal 2018, ICE reported, the agency arrested 158,581 aliens. Ninety percent of them, or about 143,000, were convicts (66 percent), facing charges (21 percent), or previously ordered removed (three percent). Arrests increased 11 percent from fiscal 2017.

As well, ERO deported 256,086 illegas, a 13-percent increase from 2017. Convicts totaled about 146,000, or about 57 percent, while 5,914, or 2.3 percent, were known to be suspected gang members or terrorists. Gang and terrorist arrests increased nine percent from 2017.

ICE recently published a Most Wanted Fugitive List. All the illegals on the list were involved in fatal automobile crashes.

