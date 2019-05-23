Yuma Border Sector Numbers Surge, Illegal Alien Dies In Custody, Spread Flu

The Yuma Sector of the southwest border is becoming the scene of an illegal-alien invasion similar to the one that is sapping the resources of the Rio Grande Sector.

Customs and Border Protection reported yesterday that the horde of illegals has forced the Yuma Sector to spend more than $1 million to process and care for them.

Border Patrol agents there have caught more than 50,000 illegals since the beginning of fiscal 2019 in October, the agency reported.

Yuma is also dealing with large groups of illegals.

Other border sectors continue dealing with the usual dangers that arrive daily with the poverty-stricken masses from the Northern Triangle: the sick, the diseased, and the criminal.

Yuma Invasion

CBP reported that the Yuma Sector now ranks third in total apprehensions at the border for year.

The more than 50,000 illegals who crossed, CBP reported, continued the “trend of doubling apprehensions each year.” In fiscal 2018, border agents apprehended more than 26,000. In fiscal 2017, the figure was 12,000.

As well, the sector dealt with three large groups of illegals this week. On Monday, agents apprehended 800. On Tuesday, another 500, and yesterday, nearly 160.

Fortunately, Yuma hasn’t reached the threat level the Rio Grande Sector has, as The New American reported on Tuesday.

Rio Grande is caring for 8,000 illegals, the agency reported on Friday. Fiscal 2019’s numbers through April show that border agents there have processed 101,857 illegals in “families,” a 238-percent increase from last year; 52,543 single adults, a 30-percent increase from last year; and 19,063 unaccompanied “minors,” a 59-percent increase from last year.

Meanwhile, CBP reported, the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector “has seen a 1,600 percent increase of Cuban nationals crossing the Rio Grande River illegally.”

Sector agents have caught 119 Cubans this year compared to just seven last year. The agency noted that the officers there have apprehended 23,000 illegals from 30 countries other than Mexico.

County Worried

The tsunami of penniless illegals that have stormed the border in recent months has one county in New Mexico worried that it will too be overwhelmed and swamped.

Reported the Associated Press: “The Sierra County Commission approved the resolution during a meeting Tuesday, saying there’s a crisis in southern New Mexico and that the thousands of migrants already released in Las Cruces, Deming and Lordsburg have strained local resources in those areas.”

The county wants President Trump to close the border to stop the illegals from swamping the county and creating an emergency, as they have in Yuma.

Sadly, county officials were forced to add that “their position shouldn’t be viewed as political or racist,” AP reported. “They described their community as impoverished with virtually no resources and said the resolution is about good governance.”

They said that the county has no means to transporting the illegal elsewhere if the federal government dumps them there.

Texas Center Stops Taking Illegals

Highlighting the danger these illegals pose, the illegal-alien processing center in McAllen, Texas (shown), stopped taking migrants this week because a 16-year-old Guatemalan illegal who died from the flu spread it to other illegals.

“In a statement to CBS News late Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a large number of detainees in its processing center in McAllen, Texas, had high fevers and were displaying signs of a flu-related illness,” the network reported.

Sick and diseased illegals are pose a major threat of contagion, as The New American has reported. A top border official recently told Maria Bartiromo of CNBC that “a lot of these aliens coming in are carrying contagious health conditions, things like chicken pox, scabies, tuberculosis, lice.”

The government is dumping the sick illegals into communities across the country.

Sex Fiend Nailed

And sick illegals aren’t the only danger communities face. The frequent apprehension of sex criminals at the border suggests that the government might be dumping them into unsuspecting communities as well.

On Saturday, the agency announced, border agents in El Paso caught Julianito De Jesus Diaz, a 42-year-old Salvadoran, “who had been previously charged with a first degree felony molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age in Boynton Beach, Florida” sometime in 2000.

The illegal pleaded guilty to lewd or lascivious conduct. In February 2000, after 12 months behind bars, immigration authorities deported him.

Question is, of course, how many sex criminals aren’t caught, and how many has the government dumped into your town?

Photo: AP Images