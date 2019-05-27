ICE Catches 31 Criminal Aliens in New York

Immigration and Customs Enforcement collared nearly three dozen illegal-alien criminals last week during a five-day sweep in New York.

Enforcement and Removal Operations, the subsidiary bureau that deports illegals, ran the dragnet from May 19 through May 23.

ERO apprehended the illegals in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Who Was Removed

ERO focused on illegals with either criminal convictions or pending charges, ICE reported. Of 31 illegals arrested, more than 26 were convicted thugs or faced charges, and more than 29 had final orders for removal and failed to leave, or were, as is typical of criminal aliens, previously deported.

While some of the illegals face prosecution for returning illegally, others who aren’t prosecuted will be processed for deportation. And those with outstanding orders for removal, ICE reported, “are generally subject to immediate removal from the country.” Two of the thugs will, inexplicably,, get a hearing before an immigration judge.

The raid covered New York City and the seven counties of Ulster, Nassau, Suffolk, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, and Westchester.

The illegals are mostly from Latin and South America and the Caribbean: Peru, Mexico, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Jamaica, St. Kitts, and Dominican Republic. Others are from China, India, and Ukraine.

Among the illegals here to “do the jobs Americans won’t do,” ICE reported, is a citizen of St. Kitts arrested in Elmont. He has a removal order and a conviction for second-degree assault of a “3-month old child that was struck multiple times in the face causing a fracture to the orbital bone.”

ERO nailed a Salvadoran thug in the Bronx who also had a removal order. He was “previously released from New York City Department of Correction custody with an active detainer lodged.” He has convictions for tampering and trespassing. Another Salvadoran, this one caught in Central Islip, has a removal order and convictions for DUI and child endangerment.

ERO collared a fine young Dominican in New Hyde Park. He, too, has a removal order and was “convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to impair, impede, obstruct, and defeat the Internal Revenue Service.”

The agency caught two more Dominicans in Brooklyn, both with removal orders. Once has convictions for possession of a stolen car and drug possession, the other a conviction for possession of stolen property and a pending drug possession charge.

ERO apprehended a Jamaican in Rosedale, also with a removal order, who has two reckless driving convictions and “pending criminal charges for assault 2nd degree: intent to cause physical injury with weapon/instrument, burglary 3rd degree: illegal entry with intent to commit crime, identity theft, obstruct governmental administration, possession of burglar tools, and resisting arrest.”

ERO caught up with a Chinese pimp in Brooklyn, and another Jamaican in Hempstead with a disorderly conduct conviction. Both have removal orders.

Another estimable illegal caught in Brewster, this one Guatemalan, has a conviction for assault and resisting arrest, and lo and behold, an order for removal, while another Guatemalan caught in Hempstead has an order and multiple DUI convictions.

Not Enough

Last week, The New American reported that ICE field offices in Newark, Baltimore, and New Orleans nailed 58 illegal-alien criminals. Combined, the two raids will likely end in 89 deportations.

Last fiscal year, ICE deported 258,085 illegals, while ERO deported 158,581. Ninety percent of the latter were convicts, faced charges, or had removal orders.

Problem is, thanks to the illegal-alien invasion at the border, criminals are coming in much faster than ICE can remove them, and the agency is purposely dumping the hordes, coming across the border at a rate of more than 3,000 per day, into the American heartland.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Greyhound buses are transporting the illegals across country and depositing them into unsuspecting communities.

A 14-year-old girl in Maryland found out last month how dangerous the agency’s policy of catch-and-release can be, particularly in cities or states that have declared themselves sanctuaries.

Two Salvadoran thugs murdered her with a bat and a machete in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police allege. ICE claimed Prince George’s ignored a detainer to hold the two for removal after they were convicted of violent crimes, including attempted murder.

But if ICE had deported them immediately instead of releasing them, the detainer would have been unneeded, and the girl would still be alive.

