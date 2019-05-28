Private Enterprise in Action: Border Wall Built With GoFundMe Account Money

A private organization called We Build the Wall built a $6 million bollard-type wall on private property along the U.S.-Mexican border near Sunland Park, New Mexico, over the Memorial Day weekend. The wall’s construction was paid for with funds raised from a GoFundMe account.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who chairs We Build the Wall’s advisory board, told CNN on May 27 that the group had built the wall to connect two 21-mile sections of existing fencing.

“Border Patrol told us it’s the No. 1 most important miles to close. The tough terrain always left it off the government list,” Bannon said. “And that’s what we focus on private land that is not in the program and take the toughest first.”

A news item posted on We Build the Wall’s website stated that the wall was built on private land owned by American Eagle Brick Company, near Monument One, an official marker near where New Mexico, Texas, and the Mexican state of Chihuahua converge.

American Eagle Brick co-owner Jeff Allen confirmed that the wall was being built on his property.

“Why wouldn’t we allow it?” Allen asked. “We have dealt with illegals coming across. We have been attacked by illegals coming across. We have been burglarized by illegals. We have drug traffickers coming through here and anyone who is against this is against America.”

The report also cited statements by Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, who has a record of strong support for immigration enforcement.

Last March, AP reported that President Trump was considering creating a post of "immigration czar” to coordinate efforts among federal agencies involving federal immigration enforcement, with Kobach being one of two leading candidates for the job.

Kobach is general counsel for We Build the Wall.

“It was important to us to make the announcement today, on Memorial Day,” Kobach told the El Paso Times while touring the wall’s construction site. “This wall is all about securing our border and our nation, so it is fitting, and we worked hard to get it built this holiday weekend. This is us trying to give America a present for Memorial Day.”

Kobach added, “We built the wall and then hand the keys to the Border Patrol and say ‘Here. Happy Memorial Day.’ ”

KTSM TV in El Paso reported on May 27 that We Build the Wall began building the metal slats on Friday and completed the portion of the wall on Monday morning, noting that a video posted on the group’s website and on YouTube proclaimed, “We BUILT a Wall...in 3 Days!”

The construction of this portion of border wall is a testimony to what motivated, privately funded individuals can accomplish. “The GoFundMe just took off with $20 million in 20 days,” Kobach said. “This shows collectively how we the people can say, ‘You know what, this isn’t rocket science. We can solve this problem.’ And when a whole bunch of people chip in money, you can accomplish something like this.”

Image: screenshot from YouTube video

