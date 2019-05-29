El Paso Border Agents Catch 2,200 Illegals On Memorial Day, Congolese Caught At Eagle Pass

As with their counterparts in the Rio Grande Sector of the southwest border, agents in the El Paso Sector are under siege.

On Memorial Day, the Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday, they faced the “busiest recent day of enforcement activity” in the continuing illegal-alien invasion of the United States. They apprehended more than 2,000 illegals.

Yet agents face more than just a major influx of illegals. Africans are showing up at the border, and border agents continue to deal with brazen human smugglers who try to bring illegals across the border inhumanly packed into trucks and trailer like sardines in a can.

Tsunami Continues

The apprehensions on Memorial Day began, CBP reported, just after 2 a.m., when agents caught 200 illegals near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry.

Five hours later, another large group, this one with more than 430 illegals, jumped the border near the El Paso’s Bowie High School.

By day’s end, agents had collared 2,200 illegals in the El Paso sector, 1,850 in the city itself.

As per usual, CBP reported, the groups comprised “mostly Central American families and unaccompanied children. All of the illegal aliens were taken into custody for processing to include initial medical screenings. They will remain in U.S. Border Patrol custody until they are processed accordingly.”

That likely means they will be released and scattered across the country.

El Paso’s numbers for the year are nearly as staggering as those in the Rio Grande Sector, the southwest border’s hardest hit area, border officials say. El Paso agents, CBP data show, apprehended 98,052 aliens from the beginning of fiscal 2019 through April. May’s numbers will be released in early June.

Relatively speaking, the year began slowly for the sector, with 7,335 illegals in October. In November, 8,868 crossed, and in December, 9,451. In January, 9,137 crossed.

Then came the veritable flood: 14,173 in February, 22,231 in March, and 26,868 in April. From October through April then, the size of the monthly invasion force increased 203 percent.

The Rio Grande Valley, as The New American reported last week, is under an unprecedented siege as well, the numbers show. From the beginning of fiscal 2019 through April, border agents processed 101,857 illegals in “families,” a 238-percent increase from last year; 52,543 single adults, a 30-percent increase from last year; and 19,063 unaccompanied “minors,” a 59-percent increase from last year.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector, CBP reported in a release that announced the construction of new bollard wall, “is the busiest sector in the nation and accounts for more than 40% of the illegal alien apprehensions, more than 43% of the seized marijuana in the southwest border for the fiscal year to date, and is second in seized cocaine.”

As of two weeks ago, agents in that sector are caring for more than 8,000 illegals, CBP reported on May 17. The agency has been opening new facilities to hold the never-ending flood.

Human Smugglers And Congolese

Helping push all those illegals across the border are smugglers. On Monday, border agents arrested three of them, all American citizens.

Agents at the Comstock station “observed a pickup truck stop on the side of Highway 90, where four suspected undocumented immigrants ran out of the brush and got in to the vehicle,” CBP reported. The driver sped away from agents approached the truck. Agents pursued and arrested a 24-year-old. The passengers were previously deported Mexican illegals.

Meanwhile, agents in the Rio Grande Valley nailed smugglers at two checkpoints, CBP reported.

Agents who inspected a van at the Javier Vega Checkpoint near Sarita discovered 14 illegals inside after an agency dog got a whiff of the passengers, while agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint took down a utility trailer filled with two dozen illegals.

And proving that most but not all of the illegals crossing the border are Central Americans from the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, border agents at the Eagle Pass station, CBP reported, caught 15 illegal from the Congo on Tuesday morning.

The Congolese contingent include five men, five women and five kids.

The agency did not explain how the Africans got to Mexico.

“Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019, which began Oct. 1, 2018,” CBP reported, “agents have apprehended more than 23,000 people from countries other than Mexico, who made their way into the United States illegally. This number is a 450 percent increase over Fiscal Year 2018 to date.”

Photo: ElFlacodelNorte/iStock/Getty Images Plus