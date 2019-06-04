Beyond Crisis: Border Patrol Nabs “Largest Group Ever Encountered”: 1,036

The Memorial Day weekend was another chartbuster for the overwhelmed officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) in the El Paso Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. As reported by Cort Kirkwood for The New American, on May 29 (El Paso Border Agents Catch 2,200 Illegals on Memorial Day, Congolese Caught at Eagle Pass), CBP agents in the El Paso and Rio Grande Sectors are being literally overrun. However, in the week following Memorial Day, the situation has continued to worsen.

On May 30, the CBP issued a press release stating: “Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Largest Group Ever Encountered.” According to the release, CBP agents took custody of 1,036 people after they illegally crossed the border in El Paso, Texas, shortly after 4 a.m., MDT. The group crossed the Rio Grande and were immediately taken into custody by Border Patrol agents south of downtown El Paso, between the Bridge of the Americas and the Stanton Street Bridge.

“The apprehension of 1,036 individuals in a single group, the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents, demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border,” said CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Perez. “The dedicated men and women of CBP, and in particular the U.S Border Patrol, are doing their very best every day to address the influx of family units and unaccompanied children.”

All members of the group reportedly were from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador, and included 934 family members, 63 unaccompanied minors, and 39 single adults. They were taken into custody for processing and initial medical screenings.

“El Paso Sector agents have previously encountered the largest groups so far — of over 400 — on at least two recent occasions,” the release continued. “The most recent was on Memorial Day, when agents apprehended a group of 430 people.” The group of 1,036, comprised mostly family units and unaccompanied children, adds to the more than 530,000 aliens apprehended or encountered at ports of entry on the Southwest border so far this fiscal year, says the CBP.

182 Large Groups of More Than 100 So Far This Year

On May 31, the CBP announced that agents assigned to the Del Rio Station had apprehended a large group of 116 individuals from Africa the previous day. “Large groups present a unique challenge for the men and women of the Del Rio Sector,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz. “This large group from Africa further demonstrates the complexity and severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border.”

Agents performing line watch operations apprehended the group after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande into the United States around 10:30 p.m. “This is the first large group apprehended in the Del Rio Sector and the first large group of people from Africa — including nationals from Angola, Cameroon and Congo V apprehended on the Southwest border this year,” the CBP reported. It noted also that CBP agents have encountered 182 large groups of more than 100 individuals across the Southwest border so far this fiscal year.

On June 1, CBP agents assigned to the Border Patrol station at Eagle Pass, Texas, apprehended a group of 37 undocumented immigrants from Central Africa. “We are continuing to see a rise in apprehensions of immigrants from countries not normally encountered in our area,” said Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz. “Groups of family units from around the world are traveling thousands of miles just to enter the United States illegally to exploit our immigration laws.”

The 37 migrants were from the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, two countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. They were arrested after they illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River.

According to the CBP, since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019, which began October 1, 2018, agents have apprehended more than 27,000 people from countries other than Mexico, from approximately 37 different countries. Del Rio Sector’s apprehensions of non-Mexican migrants this year has increased by nearly 500 percent over the same period in Fiscal Year 2018. The migration mayhem is almost certain to continue escalating. As we reported in February, a Gallup poll conducted throughout Latin America found that five million people from south of our border say they intend to move to the United States this year. Even more staggering (but not surprising) is that Gallup found that an additional 42 million Latin Americans may be inclined to come here, even though they may not have concrete plans to do so — yet. Then there are hundreds of millions more in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. If this doesn't constitute an existential crisis, pray tell, what does?

Image: Screenshot form CBP.gov

