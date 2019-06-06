Thursday, 06 June 2019

Record Numbers Crossing Border - Top Headline

To comment on his article “Beyond Crisis: Border Patrol Nabs ‘Largest Group Ever Encounters’: 1,036,” senior editor William F. Jasper elaborates on the record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexico/U.S. border. Surprising to some, many of the apprehensions include those migrating from African countries Angola, Cameroon and Congo. Jasper also brings attention groups who are orchestrating the mass migration.

