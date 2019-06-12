Do Congolese Illegals Crossing Border Carry Ebola? WHO Tracking Outbreak In Africa, Nearly 1,500 Dead

As bad as the illegal-alien tsunami at the border is now, it might just get worse — much worse.

While almost all of the 676,315 illegals who crossed the border between October 1 and May 31 are Central Americans, border agents now face trouble with a new alien host: Africans who somehow scraped together the money to get to Mexico.

The Africans began arriving at the end of May, and not only are they crossing the border to declare squatter’s rights in the United States, they also pose a major health threat. The Democratic Republic of Congo, where some of the illegals are from, is suffering a major outbreak of Ebola virus disease. Nearly 1,500 are dead.

Now, that virus might be here.

Africa Is Coming

On June 8, Breitbart.com reported that border authorities had dropped the possible virus bomb into San Antonio, Texas, which has already received a massive dose of illegal Central Americans:

San Antonio officials scrambled this week to find French-speaking volunteers to help with hundreds of Congolese migrants arriving in the Alamo City.

“We didn’t get a heads up,” Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told KEN 5 after a group of 350 Congolese migrants arrived in the city unexpectedly. “When we called Border Patrol to confirm, they said, ‘yea another 200 to 300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio.’”

Frighteningly, city officials planned to ship the Congolese to Portland, Maine, which was already overloaded with Africans.

“When we reached out to Portland Maine they said, ‘Please don’t send us any more. We’re already stretched way beyond our capacity,” Bridger told Breitbart. So now, the plan is to inoculate another city.

Angolans, Camaroonians, and Congolese began arriving in the Lone Star State at the end of May.

Border agents caught 15 Congolese at Eagle Pass on May 28. One bunch of possible virus carriers, apprehended on May 30, was 116-strong, Customs and Border Protection reported. CBP video-recorded that crossing. Hundreds more showed up at the Laredo crossing on May 13.

By June 5, Breitbart reported, more than 500 had showed up.

Deadly Virus

But the overwhelming numbers of illegal immigrants, might well be the least of this nation’s worries.

As The New American has reported before, thousands of the illegals are likely sick. Border officials in Mexico and the United States have been dealing with illegal Central Americans who carry AIDS, tuberculosis, measles, strep, the flu, and other possibily deadly diseases.

Now, dealing with the Congolese, they might face the deadly Ebola virus, a germ so frightening it is the subject of cinematic thrillers. In the Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan, based on novelist Tom Clancy’s hero, an Islamic terrorist used the virus in his plan to kill the president.

Since last year about this time, officials with the World Health Organization have been tracking a major outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's North Kivu Province, which borders Uganda and Rwanda.

As of June 10, WHO had confirmed 1,302 deaths and another “probable” 94. The organization has also confirmed 1,997 total cases, and another probable 94. So more than 67 percent of those with the virus have died.

The organization has published 44 situation reports on the outbreak.

WHO officials also confirm the outbreak jumped the border into Uganda in a five-year-old Congolese boy.

Symptoms

The seven varieties of the virus, which spreads in bodily fluids, cause a hemorrhagic fever that is often if not mostly fatal. The symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, muscle pain, severe headache, stomach pain, and unexplained hemorrhaging, the Centers for Disease Control explains at its website.

Symptoms don’t show right away, and might take as long as three weeks to surface.

Scientists discovered the virus, CDC explains, in 1976 on the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where two outbreaks occurred.

The disease showed up in the United States after an outbreak in West Africa in 2014:

11 people were treated for EVD in the U.S., two of whom died. The majority were infected with the Ebola virus outside of the U.S. and either medically evacuated into the U.S. for treatment or entered the country as a regular airline passenger. In addition, two nurses who cared for a sick Ebola patient contracted EVD, marking the first known transmission of EVD in the United States.