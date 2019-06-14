Illegal-alien Dumping Continues, Drone Found at Border

Even as Immigration and Customs and Enforcement arrests and deports criminals illegal aliens, the Department of Homeland Security is releasing more illegals into the country — more than 1,000 per day.

That bad news from Breitbart.com includes this shocking figure: The Trump administration has dumped nearly a quarter-million illegals into the country since December. That’s almost one-third of the total that have arrived since the beginning of fiscal 2019 in October.

Meanwhile, the drug cartels are using drones to spy on border agents to help move dope, criminals, and illegals across the border.

Dumping Continues

On Tuesday, Breitbart reported that DHS dumped 8,500 illegals into the heartland from June 4 through June 11. “The federal data indicates that over the past eight days, more than 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released every day into the interior of the U.S,” Breitbart reported.

Even worse is the total. Since late December, DHS has dumped 204,500 illegals into San Diego, Phoenix, El Paso, and San Antonio:

San Antonio, for example, has been forced to absorb nearly 80,000 border crossers and illegal aliens in less than six months. El Paso, similarly, has had to take in 72,500 border crossers and illegal aliens, while 37,000 have been dropped off in Phoenix and another 19,000 dropped off in San Diego.

President Trump vowed to stop the catch and release but has not done so. Instead, the administration has dumped 100 percent of so-called family units into the country, acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan has confessed.

Breitbart’s figure of 204,500 means that of the 676,315 illegals who crossed the border since October 1, 30 percent of that total are now free and roaming around American cities and towns.

One problem: Many of them are sick and diseased, as The New American has reported.

Frighteningly, among the horde at the border are illegals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, now suffering an outbreak of Ebola that has killed more than 1,000 people.

Drones on the Border

Highlighting the magnitude of the border crisis is the number of illegals arrested when Immigration and Customs Enforcement stages one of its “sweeps.”

In five days ending June 6, ICE arrested 140 illegals: 45 in Illinois, 13 in Indiana, 16 in Kansas, 43 in Kentucky, 12 in Missouri, and 11 in Wisconsin. Most, 133, came from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

Reported ICE:

Nearly a third of the aliens arrested (42) by ICE deportation officers during this enforcement surge had prior criminal histories that included convictions for the following crimes: assault, battery, domestic violence, cruelty, driving under the influence, drug possession, drug trafficking, fraud, identity theft, larceny, illegal re-entry after deportation, resisting officers, obstruction of justice, hit and run, and illegally possessing weapons.

Fifty-three of those arrested were immigration fugitives; 20 others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony.

ICE has staged other such “sweeps” recently as well.

Problem is, illegals are flooding the country 100 times faster than ICE catches them for deportation. Last week, ICE caught 140 over five days, 28 per day. But about 2,800 entered each day, averaging the numbers back to October 1. And in May, however, when 144, 278 illegals crossed the border, they arrived at a rate of more than 4,600 per day.

And 100 percent of those illegals who arrive with kids in “family units,” again, are released.

Those “families” are crossing with the help of smugglers who use drones to spy on the Border Patrol, as The New American reported in April.

One agent recently found a drone and explained how the smugglers operate to Daniel Horowitz of The Conservative Review:

“The cartel is investing in technology to guide groups to a stash house or to a ‘load driver’ waiting to pick them up,” said the agent, who feels that he and his colleagues are being outmaneuvered by the dangerous insurgent groups operating on both sides of the border.

“First, they started giving the illegals smart phones equipped with land navigation apps and map overlays, along with battery chargers and a compass. This cut out the need for a ‘guide.’ Now, with the use of drones, the cartel can see us for miles. They can direct the groups of illegals away from agents and have the load driver go to them or choose a different stash house. They were already at an advantage with the amount of U.S. citizen [smuggling scouts]. Now they can direct movement from above in a 360-degree view and pinpoint accuracy, even in the thick brush or dense sugar cane. There is nowhere an agent can approach the group without being seen.”

