GOP Reps’ Letter Shows Trump Was Right About Criminals in Illegal-alien Caravans

Two House Republicans have asked the acting chief of the Homeland Security Department for detailed information about the illegal-alien criminals who have been crossing the U.S. border.

The request from Representaives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina also divulged that nearly 30 percent of the “migrants” who hit the southwest border in a caravan in January were criminals. Nearly 10 percent of a caravan that arrived in December were criminals.

The letter to DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan also shows that President Trump was right when he said the caravans were full of thugs, rapists, and murders and declared an emergency at the border.

Yet the letter deals with just two of the caravans, which raises a frightening question: How many of the 676,315 illegals who have crossed the border since the beginning of fiscal 2019 are thugs?

The Letter

Jordan and Meadows’ letter opens by noting that the president’s proclamation of an emergency at the border said it was “a major entry point for criminals, gang members, and illicit narcotics" threatening "core national security interests.”

Hard-left Democrats, who want the border open to bring in future voters who will permanently alter the demographic of the country and move its laws and policies even further to the radical left, opposed Trump’s order and accused him of racial animosity.

But Jordan and Meadows show that he was right:

In October 2018, CBP's Office of Intelligence (OI) tracked one caravan estimated to include nearly 8,000 individuals that arrived south of California in December 2018. ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) established that 660 of these individuals had U.S. criminal convictions—nearly 40 were convicted of assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three individuals were convicted of murder.

But that bunch of “migrants,” was, relatively speaking, law-abiding compared to the gang of thieves, rapists, and cutthroats who left for the United States from Honduras in January, the letter says:

In January 2019, CBP OI tracked a caravan that departed Honduras with more than 3,300 individuals." ICE HSI identified 860 individuals with U.S. criminal histories, including over 20 convicted of assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nearly 30 convicted of sexual offenses, two convicted of violence against law enforcement, and one convicted of attempted murder.

So using the numbers of Jordan and Meadows and assuming they stayed about the same, 8.25 percent of the illegals in the first caravan were criminals, and a whopping 26 percent of those in the second were criminals.

Having laid out the data, the congressmen asked McAleenan to provide all the data his agency has about the criminals, including “arrest warrants, court documents, and other material detailing the criminal histories of all migrants in the January 2019 caravan and the October 2018 caravan believed to have criminal histories."

The legislators also want to see reports “relating to the repatriation of caravan members with an extensive criminal record.”

Border Agents Know

As The New American has repeatedly reported, border agents frequently arrest rapists at the border, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement wages a never-ending battle to round up and deport illegal-alien criminals.

Problem is, illegals, many of them dangerous criminals, are entering the country so quickly that border agents can’t possibly screen them all thoroughly, and ICE can’t round them up quickly enough to make a difference.

The criminal histories of the illegals that ICE has recently captured show just what Americans are facing thanks to mulish refusal of open-borders Democrats to help stop the invasion at the border. Among the crimes they committed were assault, including an assault on an infant, burglary, drunk driving, bank fraud, drug possession, and murder.

But crime might be less a worry than disease, as TNA has reported.

The illegals are infecting border agents with illnesses, a top union official said last week. Aside from dealing with illegals infected with scabies, mumps, chicken pox, the flu, and strep throat, and others crawling with body lice, border agents are now handling Africans who might well carry the deadly Ebola virus, which has killed nearly 1,500 people in an outbreak that began last year in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But as quickly as these sick and diseased “migrants” are crossing the border, immigration authorities are dumping them into American cities.

So Americans face a two types of killers at the border: human and microbial.

Photo: South_agency / E+ / Getty Images Plus