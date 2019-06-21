Obama Refugee, on His Way to Green Card, Plotted Pittsburgh Church Bombing

The Syrian “refugee” arrested in connection with plotting to bomb a Protestant church in Pittsburgh came into the country with the flood of Muslims that President Obama let into the country during his second term.

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, Breitbart reported on Thursday, was well on his way to becoming a citizen when the FBI collared him for planning an attack that would have ended in mass murder.

The Justice Department announced Alowemer’s arrest on Wednesday.

Alowemer and 20,000 Other Muslims

Alowemer was “attempting to obtain a green card to permanently remain in the United States,” Breitbart reported, and “and eventually be eligible for American citizenship, a federal law enforcement official confirmed.”

Alowemer entered the country on August 1, 2016 “as a refugee from Syria, being granted RE3 status, which indicates he was the child of a refugee.”

Some “child.”

Reported Breitbart:

Alowemer’s 2016 entry to the U.S. was during President Obama’s era of mass migration via the refugee resettlement program — particularly from nations like Syria, Sudan, Iraq, and Iran.

Between 2009 and the end of Obama’s second term, more than 19,100 Syrian refugees were admitted to the U.S. — more than 18,500 of which are Sunni Muslims.

And during that time, Breitbart observed, then-candidate for president Donald Trump rightly said the policy was unwise: “Europe and the U.S. must immediately stop taking in people from Syria. This will be the destruction of civilization as we know it! So sad!” he tweeted.

After he was elected, Trump slowed, but regrettably did not stop, the Islamic invasion with travel restrictions from the Islamic world, which, purposely mischaracterized as a “Muslim ban,” invited the usual imprecations of “racist” and “hater.”

Reported Breitbart::

Since Trump’s inauguration, roughly 2,100 Syrian refugees have been admitted for entry into the U.S. In 2018, only about 41 Syrian refugees were given admittance to the country and this year, thus far, less than 400 have been admitted in total.

Due to Trump’s reforms to the refugee resettlement program, where he has set a cap of no more than 30,000 admissions a year, the U.S. is no longer the top spot for the world’s refugees, as Breitbart News reported. The nations of the European Union and Canada now outpace the U.S. as the top locations for foreign refugees to gain admittance.

Terror Plot

Whatever Trump’s reforms, however, Americans are stuck with the “refugees” Obama admitted without a thought of how dangerous they might be. Thus did the FBI arrest Alowemer and charge him with multiple felonies for planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center (shown) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors charged the Syrian “refugee” with “one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in relation to his plan to attack a church in Pittsburgh.”

Alowemer, prosecutors allege, hoped bombing the church would support ISIS and “inspire other ISIS supporters in the United States to join together and commit similar acts in the name of ISIS.” He also wanted to “take revenge for our [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria.”

But an undercover FBI agent foiled the “refugee’s” bomb plot:

Alowemer distributed multiple instructional documents related to the construction and use of explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to an individual Alowemer believed to be a fellow ISIS supporter, but who was in fact an FBI employee.... In or around June 2019, Alowemer purchased several items with the belief that they were necessary to assemble a destructive device and with the intention that they be used to construct the explosives that would be detonated in the vicinity of the Church.

In meeting with the undercover FBI agent and another FBI source, prosecutors allege, “Alowemer provided additional details about the bomb plot and provided the materials he had purchased for construction of the device.” He also gave them “detailed Google satellite maps, which included hand-written markings identifying the Church and routes of arrival and escape. Alowemer also wrote and provided a 10-point handwritten plan ... outlining details related to his plot to personally deliver explosives in a backpack.”

Yet Trump, we were repeatedly told, was a “racist” for the “Muslim ban.”

Photo: AP Images