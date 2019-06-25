Gallup Poll: Record Number Say Immigration Is Number One Problem Facing Country

In a new Gallup poll conducted from June 3-16, 23 percent of respondents identified immigration as the most important problem facing the country. Gallup said that this the highest they had ever seen immigration listed as the number one problem since the poll first began recording mentions of this issue in 1993.

Gallup noted that respondents mentioning immigration as an important problem in its polls have been higher on average in 2019 than in any prior year. The 20-percent average of those citing immigration in this year to date compares with 14 percent in 2018, and no more than 10 percent in any other year, although some monthly figures were higher. For example, mentions of immigration reached 22 percent in July 2018 when there was highly publicized controversy over a U.S. policy to separate children and parents who were trying to enter the United States illegally. It reached 17 percent in July 2014 at a time a wave of young immigrants from Central American countries crossed the U.S. border illegally. And it reached 19 percent in April 2006 during a time when there was ongoing debate in the Senate over a comprehensive bill to address illegal immigration.

The Gallup poll also measured whether immigration levels should be increased, remain the same, or be decreased, with 37 percent saying it should be kept at its present level, 35 percent saying it should be decreased and 27 percent saying it should be increased.

Respondents were also asked whether they thought immigration was good for the country — in general and in specific areas. An overwhelming majority, 76 percent, answered that it is a good thing for the country and 19 percent said it is a bad thing.

Getting down to specifics, those polled were given an opportunity to state if immigration was making the situation in the country better or worse, or not having much effect in different categories. On Food, music and the arts, 57 percent said immigration made things better, 10 percent worse, and 32 percent no effect.

On the economy in general, 43 percent said it made things better, 31 percent worse, and 25 percent no effect.

On social and moral values, 31 percent said it made things better, 28 percent worse, and 39 percent no effect.

On job opportunities for “you and your family,” 19 percent said it made things better, 25 percent worse, and 56 percent no effect.

On taxes, 20 percent said it made things better, 42 percent worse, and 37 percent no effect.

And on crime, seven percent said it made things better, 42 percent worse, and 50 percent no effect.

Photo: AP Images

