Border Agents Nab Murderer, Attempted Murderer, and More Sex Perverts; Dope Smugglers Using Kids

The never-ending stream of illegal aliens crossing the southwest frontier of the United States carried in a few more criminals this week, Customs and Border Protection reported yesterday.

But the agency also divulged an arrest from a few weeks ago. Agents collared a murderer at the border who might well have killed someone had he entered the country.

And one of the latest drug seizures shows that drug smugglers are using children to get their wares across. Agents stopped a load of drugs hidden in a carseat and a stroller.

Thus does the war for American sovereignty continue, with no help from either the Trump administration or the Democrats in Congress.

President Trump has surrendered his legal authority to stop the illegal-alien invasion to out-of-control leftist judges. And Democrats are fighting about which presidential candidate can give away the most money and advocate the craziest of the crazy ideas that have wafted out of the fever swamps of Cultural Marxism — like the idea that men can get pregnant and have the right to an abortion.

Murderer and Attempted Murderer

Agents nabbed the murderer at about 5 p.m. on June 4, CBP reported, about a mile-and-a-half west of the Port of Entry in San Ysidro, California.

They arrested 59-year-old Mario Sagasta Rodriguez, who, CBP reported, was convicted of murder in California in 1985, served 30 years in prison, then was deported two years ago. And “since 1978, Sagasta had been convicted of numerous misdemeanors and felonies, ranging from burglary to the crime that got him 30 years in the slammer.

Agents at Del Rio, Texas, collared an attempted murderer on June 23. The Mexican crossed the Rio Grande, and a records check showed his conviction for the crime in McCulloch County, Texas, in 1995. “He was most recently deported from the United States in 2011,” CBP reported.

Just the other day, agents at Eagle Pass nailed a previously-deported attempted murderer.

Given these reports, it appeared that President Trump uttered an obvious truth when, in announcing his presidential campaign in 2016, he sent the open-borders Left and media auxiliary into an hysterical rage:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

Sex Perverts Keep Coming

Along with murderers and attempted murderers, the sex perverts keep coming, too.

Border agents nailed two on Monday and Tuesday, CBP reported.

Monday’s arrest was typical. Agents at Eagle Pass collared a Mexican who was convicted in 2004 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and of course deported in 2012.

On Tuesday in the wee hours, agents nailed a Honduran pervert who was convicted of sexual assault and deported in 2011.

Last week, agents nailed three previously deported sex criminals, including an Ecuadorian convicted of statutory rape.

Drug Busts

Drugs busts are, of course, common on the border, and as The New American has repeatedly reported, the smugglers use myriad ways to hide the drugs.

Now, they’re using children.

Two weeks ago, border agents in Murrieta, California, stopped an American driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra, CBP reported. Two women and three kids were in the car, and wouldn’t you know it, the agency’s drug-sniffing dog got a whiff of something foul that wasn’t a dirty diaper.

Hidden inside one child’s car seat and stroller were 23 packages of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine weighing 2.31, 4.55, and 32.1 pounds. Street value: $101,680.

One of the women, CBP reported, hid the drugs. The 26-year-old American landed in jail; agents released the other woman, the kids’ 32-year-old aunt.

On Tuesday, agents in the Yuma Sector seized 31.4 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested nine people in three separate smuggling attempts.

The first smuggling attempt involved illegals and the smuggler — four Mexicans and the lawful permanent resident from Panama trying to get them into the country, CBP reported.

Later that day, agents at the same checkpoint caught three American citizens trying to smuggle five pounds of meth valued at $15,000.

After that, agents at the station in Blythe, California, intercepted 26.4 pounds of meth worth $79,200 hidden in the spare tire of a Toyota Corolla.

Image: vladans via iStock / Getty Images Plus