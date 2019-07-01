Judge Permanently Blocks Wall Spending, Smuggler Got Job Through Craigslist, Another Migrant Facility Goes Up

The federal judge who temporarily stopped the Trump administration from building a wall to stop the illegal-alien invasion at the southwest border made the order permanent on Friday and expanded the area where he stopped it.

Appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, ruled that the administration is permanently enjoined from spending $2.5 billion in military money. Subversive, open-borders leftists in the Sierra Club and the American Civil Liberties Union sought the injunction.

As Kritarch Gilliam ruled that the president cannot spend military money to defend our border, court documents filed in southern California revealed just how brazen illegal aliens have become. An American citizen answered an advertisement on Craigslist to smuggle five Mexicans across the border.

And highlighting the illegal-alien anarchy was an announcement from Customs and Border Protection that it is building yet another facility to house the impoverished “migrants” who illegally cross the border with impunity — only to be released after a short visit with border authorities.

The Ruling

As The New American reported in May, Gilliam blocked Trump from using the money to build the wall because Congress has not specifically authorized such spending, which trespassed the Constitution’s separation of powers.

At the time, Trump tweeted his intention to appeal:

Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction. This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal!

Not unexpectedly, Gilliam permanently enjoined the spending on Friday after the Trump administration said it would begin building the wall today, which set up an immediate appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, the Washington Post reported:

“Defendants do not have the purported statutory authority to reprogram and use funds for the planned border barrier construction,” Gilliam wrote. He acknowledged the government’s “strong interest in border security,” but said, “Absent such authority, Defendants’ position on these factors boils down to an argument that the Court should not enjoin conduct found to be unlawful because the ends justify the means. No case supports this principle.”

Gilliam also wrote that the administration could not claim it had diverted the money because of an emergency given that Trump had talked about building a wall since 2018.

Leftist Gilliam “blocked $2.5 billion of the $6.7 billion that the administration planned to transfer for the effort beyond the $1.375 billion Congress allotted last winter,” the Post reported.

Craigslist Ad

Proving Trump’s point that the border is in crisis, illegal aliens or their smugglers are advertising on Craigslist, the charging documents in a smuggling case show.

On June 3, allege prosecutors in the U.S. District for the Southern District of California, an American citizen, Christopher Brian Egbert, tried to smuggle five illegal Mexicans across the border.

Border agents collared Egbert after they followed him from a spot about 25 miles west of the Calexico West Port of Entry to Holtville. Egbert, prosecutors allege, led agents on four-mile chase northbound out of town before they caught him.

Egbert quickly folded and confessed, prosecutors allege, without an attorney present:

EGBERT stated he accepted an advertisement on Craigslist for a driver. EGBERT stated he was suspicious when he got to the location of the Craigslist ad and noticed that it was not a residence like most of the other rides he has given, but decided to continue with the pick up anyway.

EGBERT stated he was told to take the individuals to Los Angeles. EGBERT stated he did not know how much he was going to get paid.

Why We Need a Wall

Yet more evidence that Trump had better begin fighting the leftist judges soon is another notice from Customs and Border Protection that it is building yet another holding facility to house the illegal-alien invaders.

The $15 million facility (shown) is in Yuma, Arizona, which recently declared an emergency because illegal aliens were flooding its streets.

The facility will house 500 illegals, CBP reported, and provide “showers, toilets and sinks, laundry trailers, sleeping mats, kitchen equipment, personal property storage boxes, office space, interior and perimeter closed circuit television, lockers, security, power, HVAC services, food, snacks, water, and custodial services.”

CBP, The New American has reported, recently opened new facilities in Donna and El Paso, Texas.

Leftists such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have falsely called the facilities “concentration camps.”

Photo: AP Images