Ocasio-Cortez: Migrants Forced To Drink From Toilets. CBP: Not True

Leftist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who famously and falsely claimed that Customs and Border Protection is running “concentration camps” on the border, now claims — again falsely — that border agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.

The protege of communist sympathizer Bernie Sanders tweeted the claims after visiting a CBP facility in El Paso, Texas. The young leftist fired a barrage of unhinged accusations on Twitter for which she offered no proof.

In addition to lying about the toilet, Ocasio-Cortez screamed threats at border agents.

AOC Goes Bonkers

Apparently, the trip to the border was a chance for Ocasio-Cortez prove her “concentration camp” claim, and at 11:32 a.m. yesterday, she began an hysterical tweetstorm.

Just left the 1st CBP facility.

I see why CBP officers were being so physically & sexually threatening towards me.

Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilet. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019 Ten minutes later, she continued the rant: Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities.

It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress.

I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

A few minutes after those claims, the congresswoman wrote that she “forced” her way into a cell and spoke to the put-upon “migrant” women. One, she wrote, called “treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’ — waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.” How, she asked, is such treatment “due to a ‘lack of funding?’”

A migrant woman using the term “psychological warfare” is doubtful, but in any event, Ocasio-Cortez closed her multi-count indictment with the claim that “the Trump admin was denying children toothpaste and soap” at a facility in Clint:

This has been horrifying so far. It is hard to understate the enormity of the problem. We’re talking systemic cruelty w/ a dehumanizing culture that treats them like animals.

Representative Judy Chu, a leftist from California, tweeted the same sad story.

The Truth

The Washington Examiner and border officials offered a more complete picture of the visit.

Two sources told The Examiner that Ocasio-Cortez “screamed at federal law enforcement agents” after she broke away from the delegation and spoke with a family, which is where she heard the Tale of the Toilet:

“She comes out screaming at our agents, right at the beginning [of the tour].... Crying and screaming and yelling,” said one witness who said he was stunned by the outburst in front of approximately 40 people.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner ... ” the same person said. “They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back.’”

Aside from tweeting that border agents threatened her, The Examiner reported, a paranoid Ocasio-Cortez saw two agents laugh during a conversation she couldn’t hear, then accused them of ridiculing her:

A second official said that while she was around agents, Ocasio-Cortez commented at another point about an unofficial Border Patrol Facebook page that was exposed earlier Monday for offensive content about those in custody and lawmakers, including the congresswoman.

“Something under her breath, ‘Oh, all these guys in here are gonna f**k me.’ The agents are standing there behind the computers. One of the agents laughed at something he was saying to another agent, and she got irate and flipped out,” the second Border Patrol official said. “Now they’re under investigation for it. She took it as they were laughing at her and screams at them and says, ‘What’s so funny?’”

But back to the commode crisis, which a border agent explained for the Examiner:

“So this is what happened with the migrant and drinking water from [a] toilet: She wanted water, didn’t know how to use the faucet in the cell, and drank from the toilet. She never told AOC that we made her drink from the toilet. AOC, of course, changed it.... This was when she [the migrant] was apprehended and brought into the facility,” according to the agent.

The New York Post reported likewise. “‘No one is drinking toilet water,” a border official told the newspaper. “They’re drinking potable water from the sink attached to the toilet. It’s what you would find in every municipal jail in the United States.”

Recently opened multi-million-dollar facilities in El Paso and Yuma, Arizona are equipped with showers, toilets, a laundry trailer, kitchen equipment, lockers, food, snacks, water, and custodial services, CBP has reported.

