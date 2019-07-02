Illegal-alien Mob Demands Entry at El Paso, CBP Shuts Bridge

A mob of angry “migrants” threatened to cross the U.S. border by force at a crossing in El Paso yesterday, yet another indication not just of the gravity of the situation at the border but the expectations “migrants” now have.

The move to cross the border without permission caused Customs and Border Protection to shut down the crossing to vehicle traffic for about six-and-a-half hours beginning at about 2 a.m. CST. Pedestrian traffic stopped for about three-and-a-half hours.

Given that the United States has permitted an illegal-alien invasion of more than half a million impoverished Central Americans, Africans, and others, the attempted crossing is no surprise.

Shut Down

KFox14 reported that “several agencies responded to a possible protest at the Paso Del Norte Port Of Entry around 2 a.m. Monday.” The border crossing is a bridge in south El Paso.

“CBP officials said officers created a barrier to stop a large unruly group of people that formed on the Mexican side. They said they posed a threat to overrun the facility,” the station reported:

Video obtained by KFOX14 showed a large crowd standing by as officials are overheard saying through a loudspeaker: “Warning: This is a federal restricted area. Off limits to unauthorized personnel. Unauthorized entry beyond this point will result in the arrest, prosecution and the possible application of force.”

A taxi driver told the station what happened:

“As I was sitting in my taxi, I saw several, four or five Border Patrol cars rushing in, headed straight for the border,” said Jesus Lopez Ledesma. “And as I was sitting there waiting for customers, they were telling me people that they identified as Cubans were at the bridge trying to rush the bridge and try and get to the United States of America.”

Another witness described “about 200 people trying to rush the bridge on the Mexico side. He said CBP officers at the bridge were telling them to hurry across the bridge before it was closed down.”

“We just got there, they were like ‘citizenship?’' and we said American. They said ‘go, go’ and there were like 30, 40 Border Patrols [agents]. They were setting up the wires. It looked like something bad was going to happen,” said Ramirez.

Photos showed cops “behind barriers and concertina wire,” CNN reported, while “a live cam showed a military-style tactical vehicle blocking a lane of traffic.”

CNN estimated the mob at 250 to 300 strong. It was “composed largely of Cuban and Salvadoran migrants who gathered at the border around midnight.”

The protesters chanted “Vamos a cruzar,” meaning “we are going to cross,” the cable network reported.

Pedestrian traffic resumed at 5:25 a.m.; cars and trucks at 8:25 a.m.

This isn’t the first time “migrants” have threatened to cross the border by force, and in November, they attacked U.S.border agents.

Incentive Provided

Border officials have repeatedly said the illegal-alien invasion is partly the fault of U.S. immigration policy.

Two officials, CBP operations chief Brian Hastings and El Paso Border Sector chief Aaron Hull, say catch and release, which the Trump administration vowed to stop, is one reason the migrants show up, most notably in “families.”

At a news conference in March, at which he said the crisis is “unsustainable,” Hastings said, “It’s well-known at this time that adults with children will not be detained during the immigration proceedings for illegal entry. The word of mouth and social media quickly gets back to those in the Northern Triangle countries, that if you bring a child you’ll be successful.”

In April, Hull told CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo the same thing.

“Those people realize that as long as they’re being apprehended by us, they are still likely to be released on their own recognizance,” Hull said. “That’s because the country, the U.S. government as a whole, does not have the detention and removal capability to hold them in custody until their immigration hearing.”

Indeed, the illegals don’t run from border agents but instead wait to be caught, Hull said, because they know “they are going to be held in custody and then they’re going to be released and continue on to all parts of the United States.”

Since the beginning of fiscal 2019 in October, 676,315 illegals have crossed the border, more than 350,000 since March 1. And 144,278 of those crossed in May.

June’s numbers are due for release any day.

Authorities have dumped more than 200,000 illegals into American communities.

Photo: AP Images