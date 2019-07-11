Another 104K Illegals Cross Border in June. NYT: Deportation Raids Begin Sunday

The mass deportation of illegal aliens is to begin on Sunday, the New York Times reported this morning, which isn’t bad news given the latest numbers published by Customs and Border Protection.

The agency’s numbers for June are out, and while they show a sharp decline from May’s typhoon of illegals that numbered nearly 145,000, the total still topped 100,000. The numbers also show that most illegals are turning up at the border in “families,” while a steady stream of “inadmissibles” is clamoring to get through ports of entry.

Since October 1 when fiscal 2019 began, border agents have apprehended more than 780,000 illegal aliens. Thus, Americans can only hope the Trump administration follows through on its promise this time.

The Latest Figures

Border agents apprehended 104,344 illegals and inadmissible aliens who entered the United States in June, CBP reported. That’s a little more than 3,478 per day. June’s figure brings the total for fiscal 2019 to 780,633.

The June figure is a 27.7 percent decline from May’s 144,273. But it’s more than the 103,723 that crossed in March.

The number of illegals that crossed between ports of entry in June was 94,897:

Family units: 57,389

Single adults: 30,130

Unaccompanied minors: 7,378

June’s flood brings the total for fiscal 2019 to 688,375:

Family units: 390,308

Single adults: 234,443

Unaccompanied minors: 63,624

The number of illegals who tried to enter at ports of entry, but were deemed inadmissible, numbered 9,447:

Family units: 3,618

Single adults: 5,455

Unaccompanied minors: 306

Accompanied minors: 68

Total inadmissibles for 2019 now number 92,258:

Family units: 37,573

Single adults: 50,439

Unaccompanied minors: 3,542

Accompanied minors: 704

The data show that most illegals are still crossing in “families,” 30 percent of which, DNA testing recently showed, proved to be fakes.

If they continued crossing at June’s rate, 3,478 per day, total crossings for the fiscal year hit 800,000 about July 5. The total will surpass nearly one million by the close of fiscal 2019 on September 30.

Deportation to Begin?

What those latest figures show is why the deportations must begin, as the Times reported they would. The raids scheduled for earlier this month were canceled to give Congress time to work out an immigration deal, but Trump is, apparently, ready to act.

Reported the Times:

The raids, which will be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over multiple days, will include “collateral” deportations, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the preliminary stage of the operation. In those deportations, the authorities might detain immigrants who happened to be on the scene, even though they were not targets of the raids.

Raids will target 2,000 illegals in 10 cities with orders to leave the country, the Times reported. Some of those were ordered out because they failed to show up for court hearings on their status. About 90 percent of such families do, indeed, fail to show for those proceedings, as The New American has reported.

“The families being targeted crossed the border recently,” the Times reported. “The Trump administration expedited their immigration proceedings last fall. In February, many of those immigrants were given notice to report to an ICE office and leave the United States.”

The Times also explains how the illegals can avoid deportation: by simply refusing to answer the door when ICE agents knock. ICE agents can’t enter a home by force, which illegals now know thanks to the Times. Not that leftist, open-borders immigration activists and lawyers haven’t told them, too

And those lawyers, the Times reported, “are likely to file motions to reopen the families’ immigration cases, which would significantly delay, if not stop altogether, their removal from the United States.”

ICE deports about 7,000 illegals a month, TNA reported in June when the Trump administration announced the raids that were to begin on June 23. But about one million illegals have orders to leave.