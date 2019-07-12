Warren Plan Would Open Borders, Import 175K More Refugees, Add 4M Through Chain Migration

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wants open borders. She would end penalties for crossing the border illegally, which in turn would end deportations. And she wants to import millions more penniless, illiterate refugees from the Third World and dump them into your neighborhood

The goal: Finish altering the demographics of the country by importing future Democratic voters, who will, in turn, cement Democratic power forever.

Result: The United States is finished as a free nation.

Warren unveiled her plan to wreck the country on Thursday at Medium.com

The Plan

After the obligatory and largely false claim that “immigrants have always been a vital source of American strength,” she called President Trump an unfeeling, anti-immigrant racist who has “advanced a policy of cruelty and division that demonizes immigrants.... His racist policies build on a broken immigration system and an enforcement infrastructure already primed for abuse.”

Trump has “weaponized deportation” to “maximize pain,” she claimed. “It’s time to end this cruelty — and refocus on true threats to public safety and national security.”

Thus, the Warren Plan To Destroy America.

Warren would “decriminalize migration and refocus enforcement on serious criminal activity.”

“Entering the country without authorization has always been a violation of civil immigration law,” she wrote, “but thanks to a former segregationist Senator, it’s also a criminal violation.” Warren didn’t name the “former segregationist senator,” and one hopes she didn’t mean Sleepy Joe Biden.

Criminalizing illegal immigration, she wrote, was “totally unnecessary for border security, and for a century, it was rarely enforced.” Warren’s on the warpath, she wrote, because too many federal prosecutions involve illegal immigration, an “obsessive focus” that is “increasingy abusive” under Trump.

Thus criminal prosecution for “administration immigration violations” will end. Immigration enforcement will “refocus our limited resources on actual criminals and real threats to the United States.”

Warren will end the cooperation of local police with federal immigration authorities and “remake Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs [Enforcement] in a way that reflects our values” instead of “[pursuing] anti-immigrant policies that target communities of color.”

That means “no more warrantless arrests or stops deep in the interior of our country” after Warren “reshape[s] CBP and ICE from top to bottom.”

Warren will “eliminate expedited removal and provide due process,” she wrote, and will “call for creating a national-scale immigration public defender corps, and a Warren administration will provide access to counsel in immigration court.”

The obvious question is why the United States needs immigration courts if illegal immigration isn’t prosecuted.

More Refugees to Come

Warren vowed to “reject exclusionary policies based on race, religion and nationality,” and thus, “reverse Trump’s bigoted Muslim Ban on my first day in office.”

Of course, she’ll “raise the refugee cap.”

“At a time when 70 million are displaced around the world,” she wrote, “President Trump has abused his authority to lower the refugee cap for the United States, admitting just over 22,000 refugees in total last year. I’ll welcome 125,000 refugees in my first year, and ramping up to at least 175,000 refugees per year by the end of my first term.”

Questions: Why not 200,000? Or 500,000? Or a million?

Warren promised to “work to expand legal immigration” and “take executive action to provide a measure of protection for those who are undocumented, while pursuing a legislative solution that provides a path to citizenship.”

So again, why the need for new immigration court system of public defenders for illegals?

Legal immigration is too low, she wrote, and so “we should use targeted immigration as a tool to create jobs and businesses and grow our economy.” Warren would expand family reunification — the euphemism for chain migration — and would “[make] it easier for relatives of citizens and green card holders to come to the United States.”

Warren will also “make it possible for everyone who is eligible to naturalize to do so,” presumably about 90 percent of the human race, partly by reducing the “reunification backlog. As many as 4 million immigrants who are otherwise eligible to come to the United States legally are prohibited because of by-country visa caps.”

Warren will also repeal the “3- and 10-year bars” to re-entering the country for those deported. Of course, that won’t be necessary because Warren doesn’t plan to deport anyone or prosecute illegal immigration.

Her “Office of New Americans” will help new immigrants assimilate.

Warren did not explain how she’ll “refocus enforcement on serious criminal activity,” which would include ridding the country of illegal-alien murderers and sex fiends and stopping them at the border.